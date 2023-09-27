Close
Reactions flood in following trade involving Damian Lillard, Deandre Ayton

Sep 27, 2023, 12:35 PM

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


There’s nothing like a massive midweek blockbuster trade to really set the NBA landscape ablaze, as seen Wednesday with the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly shipping off point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that includes the Phoenix Suns.

As part of the trade, the Suns sent center Deandre Ayton and rookie Toumani Camara to the Trail Blazers in exchange for big man Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. Phoenix also received Grayson Allen from Milwaukee.

The Bucks meanwhile dealt away point guard and 2021 Finals champion Jrue Holiday to the Blazers in addition to a 2029 unprotected first-round pick and a pair of future pick swaps, per reports.

So naturally, the NBA world quickly caught fire with the news of all the moving pieces, giving us some top-notch reactions in the process.

