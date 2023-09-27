The Phoenix Suns have traded center Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a multi-team deal sending superstar guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Suns receive center Jusuf Nurkic as part of the package, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Suns also received Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson, per Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee dealt Jrue Holiday to the Blazers, who also received Phoenix rookie Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected Milwaukee first and swap rights with the Bucks in 2028 and 2030.

Empire of the Suns’ Kellan Olson and Kevin Zimmerman join Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke to react to the deal one week out from training camp.

