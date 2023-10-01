The Phoenix Suns’ depth is being dealt a blow before the preseason even begins.

Damion Lee suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee during an on-court workout this past week, the club announced on Sunday.

The 30-year-old guard resigned earlier this offseason to a two-year deal with the Suns on the veteran’s minimum. At the time, Lee told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo that the fans had a lot to do with his decision to return to Phoenix.

Lee was going to be looked upon to be guard depth this season behind starters Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. Availability hasn’t been the best ability for either Beal or Booker over the past three seasons, as Beal has played 50-40-60 games, while Booker has played 53-68-67 games.

The former Drexel and Louisville man was expected to play in rotation with the newly acquired Grayson Allen off the bench.

Last season was Lee’s first in the Valley after spending the previous four in Golden State. He played 20.4 minutes per, mostly off the bench — he started five of the 74 games he played. He was a 44.5% 3-point shooter and averaged 8.2 points per. In 2019-20 he had a career-high 12.7 points per game for the Warriors.

He is also the brother-in-law of former Golden State teammate Steph Curry.

There were no further updates on the injury.