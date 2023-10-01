Cam Payne is on the move. Again.

The former Phoenix Suns point guard has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Payne was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the middle of July, along with a 2025 second-round pick and nearly $6 million in cash for a future second-round pick.

However, on Sept. 11, Payne was waived by the Spurs. The move was made because they were over the maximum number of guaranteed contracts, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. He never played a game with San Antonio.

Payne’s primary role for the Suns was as the backup point guard behind Chris Paul and Devin Booker. He started 15 games in 48 appearances for Phoenix last season, playing 20.2 minutes per, averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 0.7 steals. He shot 36.8% from 3-point range in 2022-23 and is a career 36.3% shooter from deep.

He will have superstar point guard to play behind in Milwaukee — Damian Lillard. The former Portland Trail Blazer was acquired by the Bucks in a three-team trade that involved Phoenix, which dealt Deandre Ayton to the Rose City.

Payne will have to compete with another former Suns guard for playing time behind Lillard — Goran Dragic. The Slovenian guard played for Phoenix for six seasons from 2008-10 and 2012-15.