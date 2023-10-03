Close
Diamondbacks-Brewers National League Wild Card Series odds preview

Oct 3, 2023, 9:35 AM | Updated: 10:17 am

Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on August 03, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday.

The D-backs backed into the playoffs, losing four straight and scoring three runs in those four games. Regardless, Arizona will take the postseason berth with such a young corps of talent.

Arizona will get a tough test out of the gate in Milwaukee’s ace Corbin Burnes. The D-backs will turn to rookie righty Brandon Pfaadt in his first-ever playoff game, a common theme for almost every player on the roster.

Here is how FanDuel Sportsbook sees the Game 1 odds as well as the series odds.

Game 1

Despite Arizona putting a rookie on the bump, FanDuel expects a low-scoring game with the over/under set at eight runs.

Milwaukee comes in as a considerable favorite at -174 on the moneyline while the D-backs are +146.

The run line sees the Brewers at -1.5 with +118 odds while Arizona +1.5 is at -142.

Pfaadt’s strikeout prop is at 4.5 while Burnes is at six.

Series

FanDuel projects the National League Central winners as big favorites in the matchup.

The Brewers have -192 odds to take the series while Arizona sits at +154 underdogs.

In the best-of-three series, the odds of the series ending after two games are -122 while three games are +102.

— Brewers 2-0 (+172)
— Brewers 2-1 (+220)
— Diamondbacks 2-0 (+370)
— Diamondbacks 2-1 (+410)

