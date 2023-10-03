The Arizona Diamondbacks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday.

The D-backs backed into the playoffs, losing four straight and scoring three runs in those four games. Regardless, Arizona will take the postseason berth with such a young corps of talent.

Arizona will get a tough test out of the gate in Milwaukee’s ace Corbin Burnes. The D-backs will turn to rookie righty Brandon Pfaadt in his first-ever playoff game, a common theme for almost every player on the roster.

Here is how FanDuel Sportsbook sees the Game 1 odds as well as the series odds.

Despite Arizona putting a rookie on the bump, FanDuel expects a low-scoring game with the over/under set at eight runs.

Milwaukee comes in as a considerable favorite at -174 on the moneyline while the D-backs are +146.

The run line sees the Brewers at -1.5 with +118 odds while Arizona +1.5 is at -142.

Pfaadt’s strikeout prop is at 4.5 while Burnes is at six.

FanDuel projects the National League Central winners as big favorites in the matchup.

The Brewers have -192 odds to take the series while Arizona sits at +154 underdogs.

In the best-of-three series, the odds of the series ending after two games are -122 while three games are +102.

— Brewers 2-0 (+172)

— Brewers 2-1 (+220)

— Diamondbacks 2-0 (+370)

— Diamondbacks 2-1 (+410)