Major League Baseball gave the Arizona Diamondbacks late approval to replace outfielder Jake McCarthy on their NL Wild Card roster with Jace Peterson due to a right oblique strain to McCarthy.

The move was made official shortly before first pitch of the team’s opening game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Arizona acquired Peterson at the trade deadline for minor league starting pitcher Chad Patrick.

Peterson, a lefty, appeared in 41 games for the D-backs after the trade, slashing .183/.276/.258. He scored five runs with 17 hits in 93 regular season at-bats since joining Arizona.

McCarthy played 99 games for the Diamondbacks during the 2023 regular season and batted .261 with a .318 on-base percentage. He would have been a key piece to Arizona’s aggressive base-running game in the series.

Here’s a look at the D-backs’ updated wild card roster.

Arizona Diamondbacks wild card roster vs. Brewers

Catcher: Gabriel Moreno, Jose Herrera

INF: Christian Walker, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, Emmanuel Rivera, Jordan Lawlar, Evan Longoria, Jace Peterson

OF: Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Tommy Pham, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Pavin Smith

Pitchers: Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson, Paul Sewald, Kevin Ginkel, Andrew Saalfrank, Ryan Thompson, Bryce Jarvis, Miguel Castro, Joe Mantiply, Luis Frías

