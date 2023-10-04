Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Evan Longoria dive sets up Diamondbacks’ double-play to strand Brewers

Oct 3, 2023, 6:50 PM | Updated: 9:18 pm

Evan Longoria, Diamondbacks vs. Brewers wild card series...

Evan Longoria #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks takes batting practice before Game One of the Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 03, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona Sports

Evan Longoria’s still got it.

The elder statesman of the Arizona Diamondbacks saved his team in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers with a double-play to end a crucial fifth inning. The bottom half of the fifth on Tuesday in Milwaukee began with three singles by the Brewers, loading the bases for D-backs pitcher Ryne Nelson with no outs.

A strikeout and pitching change later, Longoria made the defensive play of the game.

The 37-year-old third baseman made a diving snag of a liner by Tyrone Taylor, then caught the Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames far off second base for the third out.

It was paramount in the eventual 6-3 win on Wednesday for Arizona, giving the team a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

RELATED STORIES

The play, which had an expected batting average of  .770, per Baseball Savant, helped the D-backs exit to the sixth inning still leading 4-3, and it left Taylor putting his hands on his helmet in disbelief that the ball didn’t get past the infield.

Longoria’s game-changing play came as Arizona rolled through its bullpen in Game 1 of the wild card series. Starter Brandon Pfaadt went 2.2 frames, allowing seven hits and three earned runs before being pulled.

“I kind of just jumped and threw my glove up,” Longoria said.

Nelson, who followed Joe Mantiply and Miguel Castro out of the bullpen, lasted just 0.1 frames on Tuesday. He was stretched out and used as a starter until his final two regular-season appearances.

Ryan Thompson replaced him and induced Taylor’s double-play on the at-bat’s sixth pitch, setting up the oldest member of the roster to make one of the biggest plays of the game.

Longoria turns 38 on Saturday.

An inning later in the sixth, Longoria bobbled an infield single but again caught a runner — this time Christian Yelich — far off second base. Longoria connected with second baseman Ketel Marte to record the out, which needed a replay review to overturn a safe call initially.

Longoria was the initiator of a second double-play in the seventh inning, helping reliever Kevin Ginkel cruise through his 2.0 frames unscathed.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher...

Arizona Sports

Freddy Peralta will start for Brewers in Wednesday wild card vs. Diamondbacks

The Milwaukee Brewers will throw starting pitcher Freddy Peralta in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

15 minutes ago

Corbin Carroll hits a home run in Game 1 of NL Wild Card between Diamondbacks vs. Brewers...

Kevin Zimmerman

Carroll, Marte hit back-to-back HRs; Diamondbacks bullpen helps take Game 1 from Brewers

Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte answered after the Milwaukee Brewers jumped on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series.

4 hours ago

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, stands for the national anthem next to third base...

Associated Press

Arizona resident, UA legend, Lovullo influence Terry Francona retires

Tucson resident and U of A alumnus Terry Francona stepped away from the game on Tuesday, ending a 23-year managerial career.

4 hours ago

Jake McCarthy...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks replace Jake McCarthy with Jace Peterson on NL Wild Card roster

MLB gave the Arizona Diamondbacks approval to replace outfielder Jake McCarthy on their NL Wild Card roster against the Milwaukee Brewers.

5 hours ago

Tommy Pham...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Tommy Pham battling turf toe, remains in postseason lineup as DH

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham has been dealing with turf toe on his right foot, but he has remained in the lineup.

5 hours ago

Corbin Carroll diving catch...

John Guzzon

ESPN’s Passan, others say D-backs have legitimate shot at World Series title

The D-backs only won 84 games this season and backed into the NL Wild Card series but they could still win it all.

6 hours ago

Evan Longoria dive sets up Diamondbacks’ double-play to strand Brewers