Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno left with a head injury Wednesday after taking a bat to the head during Game 2 of his team’s NL Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brewers batter Brice Turang’s backswing in the bottom of the second inning caught the top of Moreno’s helmet.

The catcher sat on the ground and was examined by D-backs staffers for several minutes before manager Torey Lovullo checked on him. Moreno stayed in the game to close the frame but departed the dugout after it was over.

Gabriel Moreno hit in head with bat concussion protocol Diamondbacks vs Brewers pic.twitter.com/a3DBrGk2lU — Trebornotslar (@Trebornotslar) October 4, 2023

Jose Herrera replaced Moreno at backstop.

Moreno, 23, had already made his impact known in the wild card series, hitting a solo home run in Game 1 that gave Arizona the go-ahead run in an eventual 6-3 win on Tuesday.

He and Carroll became the first pair of teammates in MLB history who were 23 years old or younger to homer in their playoff debut in the same game, according to OptaSTATS.

While Moreno is the primary catcher for the Diamondbacks, he has been a force at the plate all year as well.

Moreno slashed .290/.342/.745 this season with 50 RBIs, the latter of which was fifth-most on the team for the regular season.

Arizona’s wild card roster does not have a third catcher on the roster, which would put the D-backs in a pickle if Herrera were to get hurt.

