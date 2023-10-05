Someone get their t-shirt guy on the line, because Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo might’ve come up with a new slogan in the Valley.

The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card series. Next up: Facing the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Lovullo knows that his sixth-seeded D-backs might need an underdog mentality to face the frequent division winners, and with that, it was speech time in the locker room on Wednesday at American Family Field.

"A connected team is a (bleeping) dangerous team. We are (bleeping) dangerous!" — Torey Lovullo pic.twitter.com/9Yd7LIkfVy — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) October 5, 2023

“Are you (expletive) kidding me? No (expletive) way,” the skipper told the Diamondbacks.

“Listen, this is part of the journey, we’re not there yet. Let’s enjoy it, let’s embrace it. Let’s (expletive) party. And a connected team is a (expletive) dangerous team. We are (expletive) dangerous. Let’s (expletive) party all night!”

The D-backs scuffled down the home stretch of the regular season, entering the playoffs by way of other teams losing. But in a two-game sweep of the Brewers, their roster showed out top to bottom.

Youngsters Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno hit homers in Game 1. The team’s oldest player, Evan Longoria, made several huge defensive plays. The much maligned bullpen held in both games as Arizona’s offense got to two well-respected pitchers in Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta.

And the D-backs had to overcome multi-run deficits to win both games, on the road in Milwaukee no less.

Indeed, they do seem dangerous.

The Diamondbacks begin their NLDS series against the Dodgers on Saturday in Los Angeles.

