The Arizona Diamondbacks will primarily run back the same 26-man roster in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers as they had against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card series.

One change was made amongst the 26 players as Kyle Nelson reenters the bullpen ranks, replacing Bryce Jarvis in the process.

The change keeps the D-backs at 14 position players and 12 pitchers but now Arizona has one more left handed pitcher to deal with a Dodgers lineup that ranked 22nd in batting average against lefties compared to 2nd against righties.

Jake McCarthy was on the original NL Wild Card roster but the team was given a late exemption to replace him with Jace Peterson due to an oblique strain. Peterson will remain on the NLDS roster as McCarthy is ineligible to return until a potential appearance in the NLCS.

Arizona Diamondbacks NLDS roster vs. Dodgers

Catcher: Gabriel Moreno, Jose Herrera

INF: Christian Walker, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, Emmanuel Rivera, Jordan Lawlar, Evan Longoria, Jace Peterson

OF: Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Tommy Pham, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Pavin Smith

Pitchers: Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson, Paul Sewald, Kevin Ginkel, Andrew Saalfrank, Ryan Thompson, Kyle Nelson, Miguel Castro, Joe Mantiply, Luis Frías

