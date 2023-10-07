Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled out for Sunday, leaving Cincinnati without one of their main offensive weapons against the Arizona Cardinals.

Higgins has been dealing with a rib injury that forced him to leave last weekend’s game against the Tennessee Titans early and the injury has not completely healed, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Higgins is in his fourth NFL season after being drafted in the 2nd round in 2020 out of Clemson. He has eclipsed 900 yards receiving in all three previous seasons, going over 1,000 yards in each of the last two.

He has two touchdowns so far in 2023 to bring his career total up to 21.

The Bengals have also ruled out linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither with a knee injury.

Arizona has ruled out defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter and cornerback Garrett Williams.

The full inactive list will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.

Kickoff is 1:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium and can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

