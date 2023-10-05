The Arizona Cardinals enter an unlikely matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 with both teams sitting at 1-3 on the year.

The Bengals have limped through the first four games due to a calf injury to star quarterback Joe Burrow, but he is expected to be healthy and 100% ready to go on Sunday. Starting wideout Tee Higgins did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday while he deals with a rib injury.

For Arizona, the team is still without safety Budda Baker on the injured reserve while running back Keaontay Ingram was the lone Cardinal who did not practice on Wednesday. He was seen in a limited role during the open portion practice on Thursday.

The Cardinals are hoping to get some depth back on the defensive line as Jonathan Ledbetter was limited on Wednesday with a finger injury after missing Week 4 in San Francisco. He did not practice on Thursday.

Additionally, offensive lineman Will Hernandez was limited on Thursday due to a back injury.

A look at the full injury report:

Arizona Cardinals-Cincinnati Bengals injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Keaontay Ingram RB Neck DNP Limited — — Krys Barnes LB Finger Limited Limited — — Dennis Daley OL Ankle Limited Limited — — Hjalte Froholdt OL Neck Limited Limited — — Will Hernandez OL Back — Limited — — Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Limited DNP — — Garrett Williams CB Knee Limited Limited — — Josh Woods LB Ankle Limited Limited — — Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Full — —

Cincinnati Bengals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee DNP DNP — — Tee Higgins WR Ribs DNP DNP — — Chidobe Awuzie CB Back — DNP — — Cam Taylor-Britt CB Concussion DNP Limited — — Orlando Brown Jr. T Groin Limited Full — — Irv Smith Jr. TE Hamstring Limited Full — —

