Cardinals-Bengals injury report: RB Keaontay Ingram limited Thursday with neck injury

Oct 5, 2023, 1:52 PM | Updated: 1:57 pm

Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

The Arizona Cardinals enter an unlikely matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 with both teams sitting at 1-3 on the year.

The Bengals have limped through the first four games due to a calf injury to star quarterback Joe Burrow, but he is expected to be healthy and 100% ready to go on Sunday. Starting wideout Tee Higgins did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday while he deals with a rib injury.

For Arizona, the team is still without safety Budda Baker on the injured reserve while running back Keaontay Ingram was the lone Cardinal who did not practice on Wednesday. He was seen in a limited role during the open portion practice on Thursday.

The Cardinals are hoping to get some depth back on the defensive line as Jonathan Ledbetter was limited on Wednesday with a finger injury after missing Week 4 in San Francisco. He did not practice on Thursday.

Additionally, offensive lineman Will Hernandez was limited on Thursday due to a back injury.

A look at the full injury report:

Arizona Cardinals-Cincinnati Bengals injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Keaontay Ingram RB Neck DNP Limited
Krys Barnes LB Finger Limited Limited
Dennis Daley OL Ankle Limited Limited
Hjalte Froholdt OL Neck Limited Limited
Will Hernandez OL Back Limited
Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Limited DNP
Garrett Williams CB Knee Limited Limited
Josh Woods LB Ankle Limited Limited
Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Full

Cincinnati Bengals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee DNP DNP
Tee Higgins WR Ribs DNP DNP
Chidobe Awuzie CB Back DNP
Cam Taylor-Britt CB Concussion DNP Limited
Orlando Brown Jr. T Groin Limited Full
Irv Smith Jr. TE Hamstring Limited Full

