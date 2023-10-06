Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals are going dark against the Bengals with all black uniforms

Oct 6, 2023, 2:55 PM | Updated: 3:57 pm

Cardinals S Jalen Thompson helps unveil Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Ph...

Cardinals S Jalen Thompson helps unveil Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Like Seal Team Six, the Arizona Cardinals are going dark against the Cincinnati Bengals with all black uniforms for the first time this season.

After donning red unis for three games and debuting new white threads last week in San Francisco the all-blacks make their debut in Week 5.

“They’ll look sweet,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said to the media on Friday.

The Cardinals rocked the black helmets during the preseason last year and on Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints, the only home game they won last season.

Hopefully, the new look provides some inspiration for a Cardinals team that is hoping to continue to build momentum after beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 and hanging with the NFC West-leading 49ers through three quarters last week.

“They say when you have the black Air Forces on, they make you a menace. That’s what we’re trying to be this week,” defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter told reporters. “We like the threads. They say look good, feel good, play good, so we’re trying to do that.”

Cardinals take on the reeling Cincinnati Bengals who have limped out to a 1-3 start. The Bengals will be in their white jerseys with black pants and traditional black-striped, orange helmets.

Kickoff is 1:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium and can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Kickoff for Cardinals-Bengals is set for 1:05 p.m.

Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

