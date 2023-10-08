Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Dodgers leave Amed Rosario off NLDS roster against Diamondbacks, add defensive-stalwart Kolten Wong

Oct 7, 2023, 5:30 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kolten Wong gestures after his RBI single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher ...

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kolten Wong gestures after his RBI single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Matt Koch in the fifth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers left off infielder Amed Rosario and reliever Ryan Yarbrough from their roster for the NL Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of Game 1 on Saturday.

The NL West champions who won 100 games will carry 13 pitchers and 13 position players for the best-of-five series.

Four rookie pitchers made the roster, including Bobby Miller, who will start Game 2 on Monday. He’s joined by Michael Grove, Ryan Pepiot and Emmet Sheehan.

Rosario was acquired by the Dodgers at the Aug. 1 trade deadline from Cleveland after the team unloaded struggling pitcher Noah Syndergaard to get him. He was brought in to bolster the team’s hitting against left-handed pitchers.

Instead of the right-handed Rosario, the Dodgers chose veteran infielder Kolten Wong, who joined the team on Sept. 1. The left-hander batted .300 in 34 plate appearances.

Yarbrough made his first start for the Dodgers last month, allowing two runs in four innings. He was acquired from Kansas City at the trade deadline and the left-hander had a 1.86 ERA in six games in August.

