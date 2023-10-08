Close
Arizona Coyotes assign Dylan Guenther to Tucson Roadrunners to start season

Oct 8, 2023, 12:09 PM

Dylan Guenther #11 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the preseason NHL game against the Los Angeles Kings at Gila River Arena on September 27, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY TOM KUEBEL


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes will send forward prospect Dylan Guenther to its AHL affiliate in Tucson to start the 2023-24 season.

Guenther was the Coyotes first round pick in the 2021 draft and has appeared in 33 games in the NHL last season scoring six goals and nine assists.

His 15 points ranked 15th on the team last season, when he was just 19-years-old.

The Coyotes also announced Zach Sanford and Ivan Prosvetov were assigned to waivers with the intention of assigning the pair to the Roadrunners.

Travis Boyd was also placed on waivers.

The move likely opens a roster spot for Michael Carcone who logged two assists in the team’s final preseason game against the Anaheim Ducks, a 7-1 win for Arizona.

They open their season with a four-game road trip starting Friday against the New Jersey Devils.

