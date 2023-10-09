Christian Walker hit 33 home runs this season and 120 in his career with the Diamondbacks.

Throughout his career, after he has hit one, he’s performed some sort of a variation on a quick draw with finger-guns and pointed at the players and coaches in the bullpen.

While many players have some sort of signature celebration, Walker’s HR tribute is a team motivator and has gotten the attention of the folks at the MLB Network, among others.

“It’s cool to see it get some love, for sure,” he told the MLB Network earlier this season.

He explained the move has its roots in the D-backs farm system.

“I had a teammate in 2017 when I was playing in Reno (D-backs’ Triple-A affiliate), Kristopher Negron, who’s now the first base coach for the Seattle Mariners. It was something that me and him did back in the day and we always talked about that if one of us got the chance to let it rip on this platform we would do it. Just showing love to one of my go-to guys and I am glad it is getting some attention for sure,” Walker said.

Regardless of the celebration’s origins, how it has been embraced by the team has given it the staying power to remain relevant and become borderline iconic.

“A big part of it, honestly, is the energy that the bullpen gives back to me. They are all out there with their arms in the air. They love it. Before the game, they are like, how many are we going to get today? It’s fun. It’s something the guys like and we can rally around,” he said.

When it comes to style and how to do the celebration, Walker said the only thing to remember is to bring the energy.

“You can point up, you can point at somebody, it doesn’t matter. You can go to the side, you can go under your arm, you got options. The no-look is good, too,” he said.

It seems other members of the team have also adopted a variation on the celebration that Walker has been doing since 2017.

Ketel Marte, Alek Thomas and Gabriel Moreno have also been known to point to the bullpen as they perform their home run trots, most recently in the 11-1 beatdown of the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday.

