LOS ANGELES — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said on Monday he and the organization have not discussed a contract extension beyond next season.

The Diamondbacks last week extended general manager Mike Hazen through 2028 with a 2029 team option to continue his vision for the club, which is in the National League Division Series for the first time since 2017.

Lovullo agreed to an extension through 2024 earlier this season, which at the time put him on the same timeline as Hazen.

“I don’t feel like I deserve anything more than a one-year contract. I had to prove myself every single year because of what we’ve been going through,” Lovullo said.

“I am perfectly fine with the series of one-year contracts, and now there’s an extension through ’24, which I’m grateful for. But as I always say, my parents taught me to honor the things that people are giving to you and especially a contract. I’m here to honor that. I love Arizona. I’d love to stay there for the rest of my career, the rest of my life.”

Lovullo said he and Hazen discussed revisiting the contract at a later date when the manager signed in June.

“I left it up to him and we’ll see what happens at the end of the year,” Lovullo said.

D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall said the stability with Hazen’s front office and Lovullo in the dugout has been beneficial. The two were brought in from the Boston Red Sox after the 2016 campaign and have stuck around through a 110-loss 2021 season to see the playoffs two years later.

Hall maintained the organization is excited about the job Lovullo has done.

Lovullo has managed more games and picked up more wins than any other manager in franchise history.

“I think he lets guys be themselves. I think that’s the biggest thing,” ace pitcher Zac Gallen said of Lovullo’s managerial style.

“He’s not necessarily from the old school of things need to be done a certain way. If you’re getting your job done and you’re doing what you need to do, he’s going to let you do what makes you feel comfortable. But if things get out of line, he’ll put a stop to it. … He tries to make the game easy on guys.”

