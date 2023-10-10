The Arizona Coyotes on Monday announced their opening night roster for the 2023-24 season, which begins Friday on the road against the New Jersey Devils at 4 p.m. MST.

The game will be broadcast on Channel 15.2 (KNXV.2). Along with watching over the antenna, the game also be found on Channel 95 on COX in the Phoenix area.

The Coyotes home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 versus the Anaheim Ducks. Game time is 1 p.m. MST at Mullett Arena.

Arizona Coyotes opening night roster set for 2023-24

Number Player Position 3 Josh Brown Defenseman 4 Juuso Valimaki Defenseman 8 Nick Schmaltz Forward 9 Clayton Keller Forward 15 Alex Kerfoot Forward 16 Jason Zucker Forward 17 Nick Bjugstad Forward 22 Jack McBain Forward 24 Matt Dumba Defenseman 29 Barrett Hayton Forward 33 Travis Dermott Defenseman 38 Liam O’Brien Forward 39 Connor Ingram Goaltender 50 Sean Durzi Defenseman 51 Troy Stecher Defenseman 53 Michael Carcone Forward 63 Matias Maccelli Forward 67 Lawson Crouse Forward 70 Karel Vejmelka Goaltender 72 Travis Boyd Forward 90 J.J. Moser Defenseman 92 Logan Cooley Forward