Arizona Coyotes set opening night roster for 2023-24 season
Oct 9, 2023, 8:25 PM
(Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)
The Arizona Coyotes on Monday announced their opening night roster for the 2023-24 season, which begins Friday on the road against the New Jersey Devils at 4 p.m. MST.
The game will be broadcast on Channel 15.2 (KNXV.2). Along with watching over the antenna, the game also be found on Channel 95 on COX in the Phoenix area.
The Coyotes home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 versus the Anaheim Ducks. Game time is 1 p.m. MST at Mullett Arena.
|Number
|Player
|Position
|3
|Josh Brown
|Defenseman
|4
|Juuso Valimaki
|Defenseman
|8
|Nick Schmaltz
|Forward
|9
|Clayton Keller
|Forward
|15
|Alex Kerfoot
|Forward
|16
|Jason Zucker
|Forward
|17
|Nick Bjugstad
|Forward
|22
|Jack McBain
|Forward
|24
|Matt Dumba
|Defenseman
|29
|Barrett Hayton
|Forward
|33
|Travis Dermott
|Defenseman
|38
|Liam O’Brien
|Forward
|39
|Connor Ingram
|Goaltender
|50
|Sean Durzi
|Defenseman
|51
|Troy Stecher
|Defenseman
|53
|Michael Carcone
|Forward
|63
|Matias Maccelli
|Forward
|67
|Lawson Crouse
|Forward
|70
|Karel Vejmelka
|Goaltender
|72
|Travis Boyd
|Forward
|90
|J.J. Moser
|Defenseman
|92
|Logan Cooley
|Forward