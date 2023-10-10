Close
Arizona Coyotes set opening night roster for 2023-24 season

Oct 9, 2023, 8:25 PM

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Michael Carcone #53 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck during the NHL Global Series match between Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings at Rod Laver Arena on September 24, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


The Arizona Coyotes on Monday announced their opening night roster for the 2023-24 season, which begins Friday on the road against the New Jersey Devils at 4 p.m. MST.

The game will be broadcast on Channel 15.2 (KNXV.2). Along with watching over the antenna, the game also be found on Channel 95 on COX in the Phoenix area.

The Coyotes home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 versus the Anaheim Ducks. Game time is 1 p.m. MST at Mullett Arena.

Arizona Coyotes opening night roster set for 2023-24

Number Player Position
3 Josh Brown Defenseman
4 Juuso Valimaki Defenseman
8 Nick Schmaltz Forward
9 Clayton Keller Forward
15 Alex Kerfoot Forward
16 Jason Zucker Forward
17 Nick Bjugstad Forward
22 Jack McBain Forward
24 Matt Dumba Defenseman
29 Barrett Hayton Forward
33 Travis Dermott Defenseman
38 Liam O’Brien Forward
39 Connor Ingram Goaltender
50 Sean Durzi Defenseman
51 Troy Stecher Defenseman
53 Michael Carcone Forward
63 Matias Maccelli Forward
67 Lawson Crouse Forward
70 Karel Vejmelka Goaltender
72 Travis Boyd Forward
90 J.J. Moser Defenseman
92 Logan Cooley Forward

