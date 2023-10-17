Close
Diamondbacks’ Brandon Pfaadt gets Game 3 nod in NLCS vs. Phillies

Oct 17, 2023, 2:33 PM

Brandon Pfaadt...

Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks across the field in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 3 of the Division Series at Chase Field on October 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

PHILADELPHIA — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo committed to rookie Brandon Pfaadt starting Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at Chase Field.

Lovullo announced Pfaadt as his starter on Tuesday ahead of Game 2.

Pfaadt will make his third postseason appearance after shutting out the Los Angeles Dodgers through 4.1 innings in Game 3 of the division series, when Arizona completed the sweep.

Lovullo spoke highly of Pfaadt’s performance against L.A.

“I like so much about his last outing. It was 42 pitches … commanding the baseball. He is a little bit like Merrill (Kelly). He can walk the baseball around the zone with different shape, speeds and spin rate.

“I feel like being able to do that against a very rugged Phillies lineup where you can’t be predictable in one spot with one pitch because they will hurt you, I think Brandon being able to change speeds and work the ball around.”

Lovullo has not announced a Game 4 starter yet.

Arizona dropped the series opener 5-3 on Monday, its first loss of the postseason. The D-backs bet on their top-end starters to win games in Philadelphia, but the Phillies tagged Zac Gallen with five runs in Game 1.

“You have a couple of thoughts in mind as you go into a series. Split, get home, see what you can do, create a little bit of distance between you and your opponent,” Lovullo said. “There is importance to this game. I think if we can come into their building and split — and that’s all we can do right now, we can’t go backwards — I think it would give us a really good push start for the next three at home.”

Phillies southpaw Ranger Suarez is in line to start Game 3. Suarez has thrown 8.2 innings with one earned run this postseason.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson also has not announced his Game 4 starter. He said regular season starters Taijuan Walker and Cristopher Sanchez will be available as relievers in Games 2 and 3.

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Why NLCS Game 2 is a must-win for the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks showed some fight in the NLCS Game 1 loss to the Phillies in Philadelphia, but Dan Bickley breaks down why tonight is a must-win for this young team now that they’re acclimated to Citizens Bank Park. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read […]

4 hours ago

Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitch against the Philadelphi...

David Veenstra

D-backs’ Merrill Kelly ready to face ‘electric’ Philly crowd

Merrill Kelly doesn't remember anything specific about his one start in Philadelphia but has a familiarity with the crowd in a different way.

7 hours ago

Kyle Schwarber...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks show fight late, Phillies ‘ambush’ Zac Gallen to take NLCS lead

The Diamondbacks lost their first game of the postseason Monday at the Phillies and trail 1-0 in the National League Championship Series. 

15 hours ago

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Alex Weiner joins postgame show from Philadelphia as Diamondbacks fall to Phillies in Game 1 of NLCS

Alex Weiner joins postgame show from Philadelphia as the Diamondbacks fall to the Phillies in Game 1 of NLCS. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen […]

17 hours ago

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth...

Dan Bickley

Diamondbacks didn’t win Game 1 of NLCS, but picked up a ton of respect

The Diamondbacks may have lost 5-3 on Monday to the Phillies. But in Game 1, they went down fighting. The city of Philadelphia respects that.

17 hours ago

OCTOBER 16: Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a two-run home run in the sixth inn...

David Veenstra

Perdomo homers, Thomas hits sacrifice fly, as D-backs cut into deficit

Geraldo Perdomo took Phillies ace Zack Wheeler deep in the top of the sixth inning to spark a rally that cut into the Philadelphia lead.

19 hours ago

