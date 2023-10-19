<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TEMPE — For rookies and first-year Cardinals, watching quarterback Kyler Murray work in a practice or game setting was foreign until the signal caller’s return to practice this week.

That’ll happen when the franchise QB has been on the mend from a torn ACL since last December.

But while the jury’s still out as to when exactly Murray will be ready enough for game action — his practice window did only just open Wednesday — one thing’s for sure:

He’s not returning just to say he did.

“I think they all know he’s not coming back just to be average,” wide receiver and friend Hollywood Brown said Wednesday. “He’s coming back to prove a point. I think they’ll realize it very quickly.

And what point is that?

“That he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league and that he’s a winner. That’s what he wants to show,” the wideout added of Murray.

Murray returning to practice was a big step in the right direction for the QB, who now has a three-week window to be activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Despite getting just one day of practice under his belt post-ACL tear, Brown is already noticing a couple trends.

“Definitely fresh arm, he’s got a fresh arm. He was locked ready,” Brown said.

“He’s going to fit good,” the wideout added. “I feel like he’s going to bring a different dynamic, but this offense can help him out in a lot of ways.”

And equally as important, he’s providing a morale boost for a team looking to bounce back from three-straight losses.

“He brought a smile to people’s faces out there,” Brown said. “We had a moment throwing the ball. It was pretty cool.”

