Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Brown: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ‘not coming back to be average’

Oct 18, 2023, 5:45 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — For rookies and first-year Cardinals, watching quarterback Kyler Murray work in a practice or game setting was foreign until the signal caller’s return to practice this week.

That’ll happen when the franchise QB has been on the mend from a torn ACL since last December.

But while the jury’s still out as to when exactly Murray will be ready enough for game action — his practice window did only just open Wednesday — one thing’s for sure:

He’s not returning just to say he did.

“I think they all know he’s not coming back just to be average,” wide receiver and friend Hollywood Brown said Wednesday. “He’s coming back to prove a point. I think they’ll realize it very quickly.

And what point is that?

“That he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league and that he’s a winner. That’s what he wants to show,” the wideout added of Murray.

RELATED STORIES

Murray returning to practice was a big step in the right direction for the QB, who now has a three-week window to be activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Despite getting just one day of practice under his belt post-ACL tear, Brown is already noticing a couple trends.

“Definitely fresh arm, he’s got a fresh arm. He was locked ready,” Brown said.

“He’s going to fit good,” the wideout added. “I feel like he’s going to bring a different dynamic, but this offense can help him out in a lot of ways.”

And equally as important, he’s providing a morale boost for a team looking to bounce back from three-straight losses.

“He brought a smile to people’s faces out there,” Brown said. “We had a moment throwing the ball. It was pretty cool.”

Presented By
Western Governors University
Owen Pappoe at practice Cameron Thomas at practice Jesse Luketa at practice Robert Rodriguez during practice Damien Williams at practice Blake Gillikin at practice Roy Lopez at practice Bobby Price at practice Marco Wilson at practice Garrett Williams at practice Nick Rallis at practice Jonathan Ledbetter at practice Garrett Williams at practice Dennis Daley at practice Ben Stille at practice

Cardinals Corner

Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

What’s next for Kyler Murray in his return back to Cardinals’ starting lineup?

Wednesday marked a monumental day for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. That's not to say there isn't still work to be done, though.

3 hours ago

Kyler Murray celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals designate QB Kyler Murray, S Budda Baker to return from injured lists

The Arizona Cardinals will welcome Kyler Murray and Budda Baker back to the practice field on Wednesday, Jonathan Gannon said.

8 hours ago

Kyler Murray looks on...

Arizona Sports

Let’s predict when Cardinals QB Kyler Murray returns from ACL injury

Six weeks into the season and there have been no public developments when it comes to Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's potential return.

1 day ago

Trey McBride runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Trey McBride’s upped usage among Cardinals wrinkles to watch moving forward

Trey McBride's usage and the Cardinals' run game against the Rams were among the main talking points from Week 6's action.

1 day ago

Keaontay Ingram runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals turn to running back by committee in Week 6 loss to Rams

There are going to be a lot of cooks in the RB kitchen until James Conner returns to action or someone separates themselves from the pack.

3 days ago

Hollywood Brown runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Hollywood Brown, Jonathan Ledbetter officially active for Cardinals-Rams

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is officially active for the team's Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

3 days ago

Brown: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ‘not coming back to be average’