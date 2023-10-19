Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is shaking up the lineup Thursday for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Among the moves is Tommy Pham sliding out of the designated hitter spot, where he’s been while dealing with turf toe, and into the outfield.

With Pham taking on defensive duties, third baseman Evan Longoria will assume the designated hitter role. Emmanuel Rivera will start at third base.

The moves also push center fielder Alek Thomas out of the lineup and moves Corbin Carroll to center field from right.

Diamondbacks Game 3 NLCS lineup vs. Phillies

Ketel Marte, 2B Corbin Carroll, CF Gabriel Moreno, C Christian Walker, 1B Tommy Pham, RF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF Evan Longoria, DH Emmanuel Rivera, 3B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

Why are the Diamondbacks changing their lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS vs. Phillies?

Lovullo made the lineup changes with Arizona only scoring three runs over the last 23 innings since an MLB-record four-homer third frame in the closeout game of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“We got to do it right now, it’s got to happen,” Lovullo said. “Players’ feelings aside, players are great. You can’t hurt players’ feelings right now. There’s one thing, there’s one goal, it’s one team. Thye all get it and understand. I just had to do what I thought was going to help us be the best version of ourselves to score some runs and win a baseball game.”

The D-backs face a lefty starting pitcher for just the second time this postseason in the Phillies’ Ranger Suarez. That had something to do with the lefty and defensive specialist Thomas moving to the bench in favor of a more potent lineup.

Another change against a left-hander: Carroll for the second time this postseason flips out of the leadoff spot in exchange for Ketel Marte.

Additionally, catcher Gabriel Moreno moved into the No. 3 hole, while Pham — he’s occupied the third slot this entire playoff run — will slide to fifth.

Phillies-Diamondbacks first pitch for Game 3 of the NLCS is at 2:07 p.m. MST. Tune to Arizona Sports at 98.7, the app or online.via

