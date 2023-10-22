Close
Bryce Harper and Gabriel Moreno collide in 1st inning play at the plate

Oct 21, 2023, 5:49 PM | Updated: 6:03 pm

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies collides with Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks to score a run during the first inning in Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field on October 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Game 5 of the NLCS got off to a bang in the first inning Saturday, when D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno and Bryce Harper of the Phillies were involved in a violent collision at home plate.

The play got started with Harper on third and Bryson Stott of the Phillies at first. When Stott attempted to steal second, Moreno threw to Ketel Marte. Harper took off from third and Marte’s throw pulled Moreno into the basepath. Harper made little, if any, effort to avoid Moreno.

Moreno missed the ball, took an arm to the head area and Harper scored.

He rolled on the ground and Harper checked on him after time was called.

Moreno stayed in the game to finish the first inning behind the plate and took his regular at-bat in the bottom of the first inning. He remained in the game defensively in the second inning.

In the wild card round against the Milwaukee Brewers, Moreno was caught with a backswing by Brewers infielder Brice Turang in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series and was pulled.

He was replaced behind the plate for the D-backs’ clinching win against the Brewers by Jose Herrera due to the injury.

He was pulled in the fifth inning of the NLDS clinching victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers after being hit in the hand by a foul ball but has not missed any time since.

