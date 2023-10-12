Close
Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno day-to-day, X-rays negative after taking foul ball to hand

Oct 12, 2023, 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:12 am

Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is attended to after being injured in the fifth inni...

Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is attended to after being injured in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the Division Series at Chase Field on October 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno exited Wednesday’s 4-2 win in the National League Divisional Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after taking a foul ball to his right hand.

In the top of the fifth inning, Moreno had his right hand draping between his legs while in his stance, and a bunt attempt by the Dodgers’ Chris Taylor went directly off Moreno’s right hand.

Moreno was evaluated for a while, talking with the training staff and manager Torey Lovullo. He then played some short toss with Christian Walker, not quite throwing the most accurate balls. He then huddled with that group again before extending the throws to Walker, making the call after that he was good to stay in.

But in the bottom-half of the inning, Moreno was replaced by a pinch hitter, Pavin Smith.

Arizona called it a right hand contusion for Moreno, and Lovullo said afterward his x-rays came back negative.

“He went and got some treatment, came back out and actually warmed up the pitcher, I think (Paul) Sewald or (Kevin) Ginkel, in the eighth or ninth inning,” Lovullo said. “I asked him how he was. He said he was doing fine.”

Moreno went through a similar instance in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card round, taking a bat to the head on the followthrough of a swing. He stayed in the game before getting pulled once he was evaluated in the dugout.

Moreno was one of four D-backs to homer in the third inning. He initially hit one that was later called a foul ball before connecting on a long ball with the very next pitch.

Jose Herrera was Arizona’s only other catcher on the NLDS roster and replaced Moreno in the field.

