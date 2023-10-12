PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have used the long ball to handle the Los Angeles Dodgers to this point in the National League Divisional Series and Game 3 in Phoenix featured four solo homers to blow the game open.

Those were all the runs the D-backs needed in a 4-2 win.

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, second baseman Ketel Marte, first baseman Christian Walker and catcher Gabriel Moreno all produced dingers off of Dodgers starter Lance Lynn in the bottom of the third. It’s the first time a team has ever had four homers in the same inning of a postseason game.

"Are you kidding me?! Gabi Moreno hits it out anyway!" Take a look and a listen to the Diamondbacks' four home runs in the same inning tonight, as called by Greg Schulte. 🎥: @JeremyGSchnell pic.twitter.com/tQwFRYiYCh — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) October 12, 2023

Arizona’s two middle infielders were the first to get it going.

Perdomo got a 2-1 fastball from Lynn right where every hitter would like it.

Marte’s was more of a no-doubter two at-bats later on a hanging cutter on the inside part of the plate.

KETEL YOU ARE CLEARED FOR LAUNCH. 😱 pic.twitter.com/qQ3r9o66SF — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 12, 2023

Walker took his turn two at-bats later as well, and in a 3-1 count, got even more of a softball of a cutter left in a dangerous place by Lynn.

Moreno came up next and hit what was originally ruled a home run down the right field line before a review deemed it was a foul ball.

The catcher clobbered the next pitch he saw to left and got another bat flip in.

THINK THIS ONE IS GONNA COUNT. 😤😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/K10x8uisG3 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 12, 2023

D-backs rookie Brandon Pfaadt was able to give his team a chance to seize control of the game like it did, throwing three scoreless inning to begin his start.

