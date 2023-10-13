PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks reached the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2007 by sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The D-backs beat L.A. 4-2 on Wednesday at Chase Field to secure the National League Division Series victory and a pool party in right-center field. They guaranteed at least two more playoff games at Chase Field.

Their next opponent is the Philadelphia Phillies after they beat the No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves on Thursday at home to win the other NLDS series 3-1. Arizona is the lower seed and will travel to Philadelphia for Game 1.

Here is the full schedule.

Diamondbacks’ NLCS schedule

Game 1 – Monday, Oct. 16

Location: Citizens Bank Park

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 2 – Tuesday, Oct. 17

Location: Citizens Bank Park

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 3 – Thursday, Oct. 19

Location: Chase Field

Time: 2:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 4 – Friday, Oct. 20

Location: Chase Field

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 5 – Saturday, Oct. 21 — If necessary

Location: Chase Field

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 6 – Monday, Oct. 23 — If necessary

Location: Citizens Bank Park

Time: 2:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 7 – Tuesday, Oct. 24 — If necessary

Location: Citizens Bank Park

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

