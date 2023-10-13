Diamondbacks NLCS schedule with times vs. Phillies
Oct 12, 2023, 9:52 PM | Updated: 9:59 pm
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks reached the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2007 by sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The D-backs beat L.A. 4-2 on Wednesday at Chase Field to secure the National League Division Series victory and a pool party in right-center field. They guaranteed at least two more playoff games at Chase Field.
Their next opponent is the Philadelphia Phillies after they beat the No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves on Thursday at home to win the other NLDS series 3-1. Arizona is the lower seed and will travel to Philadelphia for Game 1.
Here is the full schedule.
Diamondbacks’ NLCS schedule
Game 1 – Monday, Oct. 16
Location: Citizens Bank Park
Time: 5:07 p.m.
TV: TBS
Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM
Game 2 – Tuesday, Oct. 17
Location: Citizens Bank Park
Time: 5:07 p.m.
TV: TBS
Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM
Game 3 – Thursday, Oct. 19
Location: Chase Field
Time: 2:07 p.m.
TV: TBS
Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM
Game 4 – Friday, Oct. 20
Location: Chase Field
Time: 5:07 p.m.
TV: TBS
Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM
Game 5 – Saturday, Oct. 21 — If necessary
Location: Chase Field
Time: 5:07 p.m.
TV: TBS
Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM
Game 6 – Monday, Oct. 23 — If necessary
Location: Citizens Bank Park
Time: 2:07 p.m.
TV: TBS
Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM
Game 7 – Tuesday, Oct. 24 — If necessary
Location: Citizens Bank Park
Time: 5:07 p.m.
TV: TBS
Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM