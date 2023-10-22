Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Young Diamondbacks hitting HRs at historic levels

Oct 22, 2023, 11:03 AM

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the se...

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning during Game 5 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

(Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

John Guzzon's Profile Picture

BY JOHN GUZZON


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks have exceeded the expectations of fans and pundits alike in 2023, but their home run numbers are not just unexpected, they are legitimately historic.

By hitting a seventh inning home run Saturday night, Alek Thomas set a new franchise record for home runs in the postseason with four.

RELATED STORIES

Thomas’ fellow 23-year-old, Gabriel Moreno, has hit three home runs this postseason to enter a three-way tie for second place on the franchise postseason home run list along with former Diamondbacks Chris Young and Luis Gonzalez.

Young hit three HRs in the 2011 postseason. Gonzalez hit three in the 2001 postseason when the D-backs won the World Series.

The young core of the young D-backs are also thriving. Collectively they tied a major league record first set in 2015 by the Chicago Cubs for most HRs in a postseason by players 23-years-old or younger. They have 11 such home runs through the first 10 games.

Beyond the combined seven home runs by Moreno and Thomas, they also have two home runs each from Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo.

Perdomo turns 24 years old Oct. 22.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

How the Phillies are keeping Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll from stealing bases in NLCS

How are the Phillies holding Diamondbacks speedster Corbin Carroll on first base without a stealing in the NLCS.

11 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen burned by home runs, misfortune in Game 5 loss to Phillies

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen kept the D-backs competitive through five innings before the long ball got him against the Phillies.

12 hours ago

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a double against Zack Wheeler #45 of the Phil...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks offense unable to piece much together again vs. Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks have had timely hitting in the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies but that faded in Saturday's Game 5 loss.

13 hours ago

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Bryce Harper #3 after hitting a two ...

Dan Bickley

Phillies’ power puts Diamondbacks on the brink of elimination heading back Philadelphia

After seven months, 172 games and a magical romp through the postseason, the Diamondbacks are on the brink of extinction.

14 hours ago

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Trea Turner #7 and Bryce Harper #3 ...

John Guzzon

D-backs can’t duplicate magical comebacks, drop NLCS Game 5

The Philadelphia Phillies surged out of the gates in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series Saturday, scoring two runs on two hits on their way to a dominant X6-1X victory.

15 hours ago

Swimmer Michael Phelps, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Sun talk in Game Five of the N...

Haboob Blog

Diamondbacks draw more celebs for NLCS Game 5 including KD, Booker, Michael Phelps and the ‘Yotes

Devin Booker was featured extensively in Game 4 coverage and in Game 5, Kevin Durant, Michael Phelps and Booker took the game in.

15 hours ago

Young Diamondbacks hitting HRs at historic levels