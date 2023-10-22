Young Diamondbacks hitting HRs at historic levels

The Arizona Diamondbacks have exceeded the expectations of fans and pundits alike in 2023, but their home run numbers are not just unexpected, they are legitimately historic.

By hitting a seventh inning home run Saturday night, Alek Thomas set a new franchise record for home runs in the postseason with four.

Thomas’ fellow 23-year-old, Gabriel Moreno, has hit three home runs this postseason to enter a three-way tie for second place on the franchise postseason home run list along with former Diamondbacks Chris Young and Luis Gonzalez.

Young hit three HRs in the 2011 postseason. Gonzalez hit three in the 2001 postseason when the D-backs won the World Series.

The young core of the young D-backs are also thriving. Collectively they tied a major league record first set in 2015 by the Chicago Cubs for most HRs in a postseason by players 23-years-old or younger. They have 11 such home runs through the first 10 games.

most HR from players age 23 or younger, single postseason: 2023 D-Backs: 11

2015 Cubs: 11

2017 Astros: 9 https://t.co/P7STVfUpkO — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 22, 2023

Beyond the combined seven home runs by Moreno and Thomas, they also have two home runs each from Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo.

Perdomo turns 24 years old Oct. 22.