Cardinals’ Budda Baker, Garrett Williams officially active vs. Seahawks

Oct 22, 2023, 11:49 AM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and rookie cornerback Garrett Williams are both active for the team’s Week 7 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks.

All signs pointed to Baker and Williams being good to go for the matchup after they were activated off injured reserve and the non-football injury list, respectively.

Both had practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week.

In addition to the pair, linebacker Josh Woods, cornerback Kei’Trel Clark and defensive lineman Kevin Strong are active after entering Sunday as questionable.

Baker is expected to resume his role in the secondary and as one of Arizona’s key leaders on the field.

Williams, who is set to make his NFL debut after rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered last year, could be counted on right away at nickel or safety with injuries to cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (groin) and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring).

Joining Hamilton and Thompson as out for Sunday’s matchup include wide receiver Zach Pascal, safety Qwantrezz Knight, linebacker and fullback Jesse Luketa and offensive linemen Carter O’Donnell and Elijah Wilkinson.

As for the Seahawks, wide receiver DK Metcalf, linebacker Devin Bush, cornerback Artie Burns, running back Zach Charbonnet and offensive linemen Phil Haynes, Evan Brown and Raiqwon O’Neal are officially inactive.

Seahawks tackle Jack Curhan is expected to play.

The Cardinals take on the Seahawks at 1:05 p.m. Catch all the action over the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSport.com.

Owen Pappoe at practice Cameron Thomas at practice Jesse Luketa at practice Robert Rodriguez during practice Damien Williams at practice Blake Gillikin at practice Roy Lopez at practice Bobby Price at practice Marco Wilson at practice Garrett Williams at practice Nick Rallis at practice Jonathan Ledbetter at practice Garrett Williams at practice Dennis Daley at practice Ben Stille at practice

