The locker room speeches from Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo are becoming something of legend. Round after round, he’s managed to push the right buttons, both on the field and with champagne in his hands. His speech after clinching a trip to the World Series was no different.

Lovullo’s viral slogan of “A connected team is a dangerous team” is proving to be true, and this time he added that he’s “felt it from day one” with this group of players.

The Diamondbacks knocked off the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in a do-or-die Game 7 of the NLCS, and will now travel to Texas before coming back to Arizona for their World Series matchup against the Rangers.

Soak it in Arizona. The #Dbacks are back in the World Series. pic.twitter.com/FjMePPXcRo — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 25, 2023

“I want you guys to drink up every single piece of this tonight. This is an amazing accomplishment. As I’ve told you, a connected team – and I’ve felt it from day one with you guys – it’s a really dangerous team. We’re not done yet,” Lovullo told the locker room, which was met with an uproar of “No, we ain’t” and “Hell no” from the rest of the team.

The D-backs embraced the chaos, stealing eight bases over the final two games of the NLCS after stealing just one over the first five.

Corbin Carroll, who hit just 3-of-23 (.130) with no steals over the first six games, came alive in Game 7, stealing twice and hitting 3-of-4 with two RBIs. Carroll also caught two of the final three outs in the ninth.

He and the D-backs look to bring the chaos to the World Series, which starts on Friday.

Lovullo detailed the team’s travel plans in the locker room speech: “We’re gonna head west, and we’re gonna make a left in Oklahoma for Dallas and the World Series.”

Then came the well-earned champagne.