Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

‘We’re not done yet’: D-backs manager Torey Lovullo dazzles in post-NLCS speech

Oct 25, 2023, 12:00 PM

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

The locker room speeches from Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo are becoming something of legend. Round after round, he’s managed to push the right buttons, both on the field and with champagne in his hands. His speech after clinching a trip to the World Series was no different.

Lovullo’s viral slogan of “A connected team is a dangerous team” is proving to be true, and this time he added that he’s “felt it from day one” with this group of players.

The Diamondbacks knocked off the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in a do-or-die Game 7 of the NLCS, and will now travel to Texas before coming back to Arizona for their World Series matchup against the Rangers.

“I want you guys to drink up every single piece of this tonight. This is an amazing accomplishment. As I’ve told you, a connected team – and I’ve felt it from day one with you guys – it’s a really dangerous team. We’re not done yet,” Lovullo told the locker room, which was met with an uproar of “No, we ain’t” and “Hell no” from the rest of the team.

The D-backs embraced the chaos, stealing eight bases over the final two games of the NLCS after stealing just one over the first five.

Corbin Carroll, who hit just 3-of-23 (.130) with no steals over the first six games, came alive in Game 7, stealing twice and hitting 3-of-4 with two RBIs. Carroll also caught two of the final three outs in the ninth.

He and the D-backs look to bring the chaos to the World Series, which starts on Friday.

Lovullo detailed the team’s travel plans in the locker room speech: “We’re gonna head west, and we’re gonna make a left in Oklahoma for Dallas and the World Series.”

Then came the well-earned champagne.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jace Peterson on the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2023 World Series roster vs. Rangers...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks, Rangers announce 2023 World Series rosters

The Arizona Diamondbacks will lose a 13th arm in place of a lefty bat off the bench in the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

1 hour ago

Diamondbacks celebrate World Series berth after NLCS Game 7...

Arizona Sports

Roundtable: Framing the reality of the Diamondbacks in the World Series

Yes, the Arizona Diamondbacks are in the World Series against the Texas Rangers. And they've proven they belong every step of the way.

2 hours ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Patience key for Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker to break out of funk in World Series

Diamondbacks cleanup hitter Christian Walker had a tough NLCS with the bat and pointed to patience as a key to get hot in the World Series.

15 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks speaks to the media during the World Series Worko...

Dan Bickley

Arizona Diamondbacks 4 wins away from being kings of Valley

The Arizona Diamondbacks are close to taking a permanent hold on the Valley as their No. 1 team, if another World Series is won.

16 hours ago

Tommy Pham...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Diamondbacks’ eventful previous 4 meetings with Texas Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks had an eventful four games against the Texas Rangers in the regular season prior to their World Series meeting.

18 hours ago

‘We’re not done yet’: D-backs manager Torey Lovullo dazzles in post-NLCS speech