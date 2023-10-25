Close
Cardinals re-sign WR Davion Davis, DL Jacob Slade to practice squad

Oct 25, 2023, 11:21 AM

Davion Davis makes a catch...

Davion Davis #10 of the Arizona Cardinals is pushed out of bounds by DeWayne McBride #37 of the Minnesota Vikings in the second half of a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Cardinals defeated the Vikings 18-17. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals re-signed wide receiver Davion Davis and defensive lineman Jacob Slade to the practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced.

Davis and Slade both spent training camp and preseason with the Cardinals before being released as part of 53-man roster cuts.

Slade, however, found his way back to the Cardinals via a practice squad spot on Sept. 19. He was eventually released 10 days later before re-signing on Sept. 26. The lineman was then cut again on Oct. 2.

Before his time with the Cardinals, Slade appeared in 42 games across four seasons at Michigan State from 2019-22.

During that span, he recorded 88 tackles, 11.5 for loss, four sacks, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Slade will at the very least add another practice body to a DL room that features Jonathan Ledbetter, Kevin Strong, Leki Fotu, Roy Lopez and Dante Stills on the 53-man roster. Ben Stille, Eric Banks and Phil Hoskins round out the practice squad DL.

Davis meanwhile spent time with the Minnesota Vikings (2019), Cleveland Browns (2021), Houston Texans (2021-22), the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks (2023) and the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions (2023) before originally signing on with Arizona on July 25.

In two games with the Texans in 2021, Davis had one catch on three targets for 17 yards.

He re-joins fellow practice squad wideouts Kaden Davis, Jeff Smith and Andre Baccellia.

