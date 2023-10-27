Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks, Rangers announce 2023 World Series rosters

Oct 27, 2023, 9:28 AM | Updated: 10:24 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks will lose a 13th arm in place of a lefty bat off the bench in the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

Slade Cecconi is off the roster after making a pair of inning-burning appearances in 10-0 and 6-1 losses to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS.

Infielder Jace Peterson replaces the reliever. Peterson made two appearances in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, seeing one at-bat.

Otherwise, Arizona’s roster for the World Series looks as it did for the NLCS.

The Rangers will carry the same roster into the World Series as they did in the ALCS.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers World Series rosters

Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Miguel Castro, Luis Frias, Zac Gallen, Kevin Ginkel, Merrill Kelly, Joe Mantiply, Kyle Nelson, Ryne Nelson, Brandon Pfaadt, Andrew Saalfrank, Paul Sewald, Ryan Thompson

Infielders: Jordan Lawlar, Evan Longoria, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, Jace Peterson, Emmanual Rivera, Pavin Smith, Christian Walker

Outfielders: Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Tommy Pham, Alek Thomas

Rangers

Pitchers: Cody Bradford, Aroldis Chapman, Dane Dunning, Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Jose Leclerc, Jordan Montgomery, Martin Perez, Josh Sborz, Max Scherzer, Will Smith, Chris Stratton

Infielders: Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh Smith

Outfielders: Evan Carter, Adolis Garcia, Robbie Grossman, Travis Jankowski, Leody Taveras

The Diamondbacks and Rangers throw the first pitch of World Series Game 1 at 5:03 p.m. MST. Tune to the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

