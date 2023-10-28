Close
Corbin Carroll’s triple, Ketel Marte’s record streak is World Series debut of ‘Answerbacks’

Oct 27, 2023, 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:54 pm

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs to third base for a triple in the third inning against the Texas Rangers during Game One of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

BY KELLAN OLSON

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks are known as the “Answerbacks” due to their ability to quickly rack up runs in response to some from the opponent and that was on display right away in the World Series.

After the Texas Rangers got two runs in the bottom of the first inning off Zac Gallen in Friday’s Game 1, Alek Thomas and Evan Longoria singled before a one-out triple by rookie sensation Corbin Carroll to center field tied the game.

The ball was already hit toward the gap and was slicing away from Rangers center fielder Leody Tavares, getting all the way to the wall. It was the first triple in franchise history for the World Series.

With Carroll on third, Ketel Marte hit a sharp ground ball to first base that Carroll didn’t hesitate to run on. The right fielder’s tremendous speed allowed him to score and give the D-backs a 3-2 lead.

After the Rangers scored a run in the bottom half to tie the game again at three runs apiece, Tommy Pham kicked off the top of the fourth with a solo homer for the second “Answerbacks” moment of the game.

In the next inning, Marte blasted a one-out double to right-center field to score Geraldo Perdomo for a 5-3 lead. It was Marte’s first of the game to extend his hitting streak in the postseason to 17. Marte already set the record for the longest hitting streak to begin a postseason career, and now at 17, he’s tied the all-time streak in the postseason for anyone.

Marte’s 20 hits in the postseason this year is the new franchise record, seeing him pass Steve Finley’s mark of 19 in 2001, per Stathead. His sixth double of the playoff run is now also the franchise record, separating him from the five for Tony Womack in 2001.

