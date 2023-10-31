Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Michael Carcone scores 3 times as Arizona Coyotes pound Blackhawks

Oct 30, 2023, 11:10 PM | Updated: 11:13 pm

Michael Carcone skates...

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Michael Carcone had three goals and an assist in his first career hat trick, and the Arizona Coyotes pounded Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks 8-1 on Monday night.

Bedard scored 28 seconds into the game, and then it was all Arizona.

Jack McBain had two goals and two assists for the Coyotes, who were coming off consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Kings. Liam O’Brien and Sean Durzi each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Kerfoot had three assists.

Arizona led 7-1 after two periods. It was more than enough for Connor Ingram, who made 31 saves in the win.

RELATED STORIES

Chicago stopped a three-game slide with a 4-3 overtime win at Vegas on Friday, handing the Golden Knights their first loss of the season. But the Blackhawks were unable to build on the effort.

Ingram was seldom tested after Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft, scored for the third time in four games. Bedard took a cross-ice pass from Kevin Korchinski near the right circle and skated in before flipping in a wrist shot on Ingram’s glove side.

It was all Coyotes from there as they improved to 4-4, their best start in four seasons in their second at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena.

Carcone scored at 2:23 on a shot from a severe angle near the goal line. Brown made it 2-1 when put in a rebound of McBain’s quick shot from out front, and Carson scored on a power play after Bedard was called for slashing.

Carcone completed his hat trick five minutes into the second, when his shot from the side of the net trickled off Arvid Soderblom’s back and rolled in. It was his first career multigoal game.

McBain, Durzi and O’Brien also scored in the second, and Soberblom was replaced after O’Brien’s goal with 4:34 remaining in the period. He stopped 15 of 22 shots.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host the Panthers on Saturday.

Coyotes: At Anaheim on Wednesday.

Arizona Coyotes

Kings beat the Coyotes on Friday night...

Associated Press

Doughty scores 2 as Kings rally from 3 goals down to beat Coyotes

The Los Angeles Kings rallied from three goals down to secure a victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.

3 days ago

Travis Dermott, Arizona Coyotes Pride Tape...

Aaron Schmidt

Coyotes’ Travis Dermott: NHL still ‘lagging behind’ after reversal of Pride Tape ban

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott spoke about why he pushed back against the Pride Tape ban that was reversed by the NHL.

3 days ago

Travis Dermott #33 of the Arizona Coyotes skates on the ice with pride tape at Mullett Arena on Oct...

Associated Press

NHL will allow players to use Pride tape after Coyotes’ Dermott defies ban

NHL players will be allowed to use Pride tape this season after all with the reversal of a ban that sparked a backlash around hockey.

5 days ago

Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings skates with puck during the third period against the Arizo...

Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes give up 6 goals in loss to Kings

Clayton Keller, Jack McBain and Nick Bjugstad scored for the Arizona Coyotes in a loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

6 days ago

Jason Zucker #16 of the Arizona Coyotes takes a shot against Lukas Dostal #1 of the Anaheim Ducks d...

Associated Press

Keller, Zucker score as Coyotes top Ducks in first home opener win since ’16

Clayton Keller and Jason Zucker scored goals as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in their home opener on Saturday.

9 days ago

Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Gard...

Associated Press

Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz power Coyotes to win over Blues

Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist, sparking the Arizona Coyotes to a 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

11 days ago

Michael Carcone scores 3 times as Arizona Coyotes pound Blackhawks