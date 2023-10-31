Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Man wearing an Iowa t-shirt stars in Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field

Oct 31, 2023, 11:20 AM

(Fox Sports screenshot)

BY HABOOB BLOG


Television viewers of Game 3 of the World Series between the Diamondbacks and Rangers were probably confused to see a man with a yellow shirt behind home plate.

The man was sitting in the dugout suite wearing a bright yellow Iowa Hawkeyes t-shirt without any explanation.

Throughout the game the man could be seen holding a sign saying, “It wasn’t a fair catch.”

The sign was in reference to a punt return touchdown scored late in the fourth quarter by Iowa’s Cooper DeJean against Minnesota that would have given them a lead.

It was taken away after officials determined that he waived for a fair catch before picking the football up after it bounced on the field and gave Iowa its first loss of the season.

The touchdown would have given Iowa the lead and prevented their notoriously low-scoring offense from having to take the field to try and save the game. On Monday, Iowa announced they were firing offensive coordinator Brian Farentz at the end of the season. Farentz is the son of long-time Iowa head coach Kirk Farentz.

Often times television viewers can find Marlins Man who is known for sitting behind home plate in televised games so he can be in the screen and seen during each pitch.

Will Iowa Man be his permanent replacement or is he a one-hit wonder? To be determined.

