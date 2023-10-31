The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad Tuesday.

In addition, the team also placed wide receiver Jeff Smith and running back Damien Williams on the practice squad injured reserve list and released defensive lineman Jacob Slade and Quavian White from the practice squad.

Gurman (6-3, 305) entered the league with Kansas City in 2022 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Toledo and has spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Raiders in his career. He spent the preseason with Las Vegas. Gurman played two seasons at Toledo and has experience at guard, center and tackle. Gurman will wear jersey #73.

Williams had two carries for five yards and one reception for four yards in Sunday’s 31-24 loss to the Ravens before exiting the game in the second quarter due to a foot injury. He will have to sit out the next four games and won’t be eligible to return until the Cardinals host the Rams on Nov. 26.

Williams, who scored two touchdowns for the Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl, played in the last three games for the Cardinals after Arizona elevated him three times from the practice squad this season.

Williams spent time with the Falcons in 2022, but the veteran suffered a rib injury in Week 1 last year and was placed on injured reserve and later released.

The Cardinals re-signed Slade to the practice squad last Wednesday. Slade spent training camp and preseason with the Cardinals before being released as part of 53-man roster cuts. Slade, however, found his way back to the Cardinals via a practice squad spot on Sept. 19. He was eventually released 10 days later before re-signing on Sept. 26. The lineman was then cut again on Oct. 2.

Before his time with the Cardinals, Slade appeared in 42 games across four seasons at Michigan State from 2019-22. During that span, he recorded 88 tackles, 11.5 for loss, four sacks, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Last Thursday, White was re-signed to the practice squad. The undrafted rookie out of Georgia State has been off and on the team’s practice squad this season.

