Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals sign Gurman to practice squad, place 2 on practice squad IR in series of moves

Oct 31, 2023, 3:07 PM | Updated: 4:29 pm

Guard Vitaliy Gurman #73 of the Las Vegas Raiders leaves the field after the Raiders' 34-7 victory ...

Guard Vitaliy Gurman #73 of the Las Vegas Raiders leaves the field after the Raiders' 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad Tuesday.

In addition, the team also placed wide receiver Jeff Smith and running back Damien Williams on the practice squad injured reserve list and released defensive lineman Jacob Slade and Quavian White from the practice squad.

Gurman (6-3, 305) entered the league with Kansas City in 2022 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Toledo and has spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Raiders in his career. He spent the preseason with Las Vegas. Gurman played two seasons at Toledo and has experience at guard, center and tackle. Gurman will wear jersey #73.

RELATED STORIES

Williams had two carries for five yards and one reception for four yards in Sunday’s 31-24 loss to the Ravens before exiting the game in the second quarter due to a foot injury. He will have to sit out the next four games and won’t be eligible to return until the Cardinals host the Rams on Nov. 26.

Williams, who scored two touchdowns for the Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl, played in the last three games for the Cardinals after Arizona elevated him three times from the practice squad this season.

Williams spent time with the Falcons in 2022, but the veteran suffered a rib injury in Week 1 last year and was placed on injured reserve and later released.

The Cardinals re-signed Slade to the practice squad last Wednesday. Slade spent training camp and preseason with the Cardinals before being released as part of 53-man roster cuts. Slade, however, found his way back to the Cardinals via a practice squad spot on Sept. 19. He was eventually released 10 days later before re-signing on Sept. 26. The lineman was then cut again on Oct. 2.

Before his time with the Cardinals, Slade appeared in 42 games across four seasons at Michigan State from 2019-22. During that span, he recorded 88 tackles, 11.5 for loss, four sacks, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Last Thursday, White was re-signed to the practice squad. The undrafted rookie out of Georgia State has been off and on the team’s practice squad this season.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

chase young...

Associated Press

NFL trade deadline updates: 49ers acquire Chase Young from Commanders

The NFL trade deadline is upon us on Tuesday, and the Cardinals got things going by dealing quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Vikings.

4 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals vs. Cowboys...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals trade QB Joshua Dobbs to Vikings as Kirk Cousins injury replacement

The Minnesota Vikings after Kirk Cousins' Achilles injury turn to Joshua Dobbs, who was set to be replaced by Cardinals starter Kyler Murray.

6 hours ago

Trey McBride taking TEs room under his wing...

Tom Kuebel

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride’s touchdown nominated on GMFB’s Angry Runs

Trey McBride was selected as a nominee by NFL Network's Kyle Brandt during the Good Morning Football segment Angry Runs for his touchdown against the Ravens.

7 hours ago

Kyler Murray...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune will start over Joshua Dobbs vs. Browns

Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune, and not Joshua Dobbs, will start against the Cleveland Browns.

1 day ago

Trey McBride celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals’ fight ‘unwavering’ despite losses piling up in 2023

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, back Emari Demercado and young defensive linemen are growing midway through the season.

1 day ago

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals and head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore R...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Offensive lull dooms Cardinals against Ravens

Despite a late rally from the Arizona Cardinals, they still fell 31-24 to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Arizona Sports voices react.

2 days ago

Cardinals sign Gurman to practice squad, place 2 on practice squad IR in series of moves