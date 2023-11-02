The Phoenix Suns on Thursday revealed their City Edition jerseys for 2023-24, the “El Valle” look they will don for 13 total games this season.

The inspiration comes from a goal of celebrating Mexican-American culture, as you’ll notice both the jersey and City Edition court have fine-pinstriped detailings and a secondary logo similar to the art you’d see on classic lowrider cars.

To bring that to real life beyond the basketball court, the Suns partnered with Efrain “Bugs” Gonzales, a legend in the lowrider scene, for a custom 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air you can see in the photo gallery above and also at some Suns games and events throughout the season.

“The El Valle City Edition uniform is a celebration of our Mexican American fanbase,” Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury chief executive officer Josh Bartelstein said in a press release. “The uniform captures the tapestry of the culture and weaves together the rich traditions of Phoenix’s Mexican-American community.”

The jerseys, as most do, leaked over the summer prior to the reveal, which unfortunately leaves us to a few low-quality images to unfairly judge them off.

A darker shade of purple is the base of the uniform, with the classic Suns orange and purple striped on the borders around the collar.

My favorite feature is when those lowrider details come into play on the sides of the jerseys and on the outlines of the text and numbers, where you’ll notice past nods to previous City Edition jerseys with last year’s turquoise and “The Valley” sunset gradients as well. Pretty sweet!

These uniforms will serve as a combo presentation at Footprint Center with Phoenix’s third court unique to in-season tournament games. The NBA went bold with these, both in the concept and the literal boldness of the colors.

Nearly all of the courts have some quirkiness about them, but the Suns’ is certainly one of the most unique, going full purple with the “El Valle” logo taking center court across a turquoise stripe.

The 2023 Phoenix Suns In-Season Tournament Court ☄️ pic.twitter.com/WMGKCYbTiI — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 30, 2023

The in-season tournament trophy, going by the name of the NBA Cup, is under each basket and pops in the middle as well. Check out the baseline on the near side of the court and you’ll see those lowrider detailings again, along with a very cool logo at half court.

Phoenix’s in-season tournament games, which all count as standard ol’ regular season fixtures up until the final, begin on Nov. 10 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers in one of four group-stage contests. That Lakers showdown will be the debut of the jerseys, too.

If the Suns win their group or claim two of the other wild card spots, they advance to an eight-team knockout stage. The quarterfinals will be played in NBA team markets while the semifinals and finals take place in Las Vegas.

This time period in early-to-mid December has a schedule gap for every team, so those that don’t move on will be treated to another All-Star break of sorts.

The jerseys are available to buy online now and are also in the team shop.

