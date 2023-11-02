Close
Arizona Coyotes fall to Anaheim Ducks in OT

Nov 1, 2023, 10:19 PM

Arizona Coyotes left wing Michael Carcone falls while chasing the puck during the second period of ...

Arizona Coyotes left wing Michael Carcone falls while chasing the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored at 1:33 of overtime to complete the second hat trick of his career and the Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

Terry had a career-high four points on the night. The forward had a pair of power-play goals in the first period and assisted on Leo Carlsson’s third-period tally, which sent the game into overtime.

Terry got the feed from Mason McTavish and put it past Karel Vejmelka to give the Ducks their third win in overtime this season. It also gave Anaheim its longest winning streak in two years.

Lawson Crouse scored twice and Logan Cooley got his first NHL goal for Arizona, which has dropped two of its last three.

Lukas Dostal stopped 32 shotsfor Anaheim.

Carlsson evened it at 3 at 4:01 of the third when redirected Terry’s shot past Vejmelka.

J.J. Moser had two assists and Vejmelka made 25 saves for the Coyotes.

Anaheim had a 2-0 lead 9:35 into the game after Terry’s second power-play goal. Rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov hit the far post on a breakaway attempt, but Terry knocked in the rebound for his fourth of the season.

Arizona though rallied to tie it on goals by Crouse and Cooley.

Cooley scored his first NHL goal at 14:51 to even it at 2. He got the pass from Moser near the blue line, skated past Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe and went top shelf on Dostal.

The Coyotes led 3-2 after 40 minutes when Crouse put in a rebound at 14:25 of the second period. It was the seventh career multi-goal game in the forward’s eight-year NHL career.

