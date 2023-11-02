With the conclusion of the 2023 season as the Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the Texas Rangers in the World Series, MLB announced the finalists for the Silver Slugger Award on Wednesday.

The award is presented to the best offensive player in each league at each position. Among the finalists are Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll.

Marte, whose 12 hits against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS awarded him the NLCS MVP, batted .276 with 25 home runs in a resurgent year at the plate.

He set a major league record when he recorded his 20th straight postseason game with a hit in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday.

Carroll, who also crushed 25 home runs this season, raked his way to an All-Star appearance and is the likely NL Rookie of the Year in what has been a display of contact, power and speed for the 23-year-old.

Carroll recorded 54 stolen bases this season.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 9.

2023 MLB Silver Slugger award finalists

Check out the 2023 NL Silver Slugger finalists. 💪 Winners will be revealed on @MLBNetwork at 6 pm ET on November 9! pic.twitter.com/m6bhuq1JPn — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2023

The 2023 AL Silver Slugger finalists are here. 👀 Winners will be revealed on @MLBNetwork at 6 pm ET on November 9! pic.twitter.com/cB0MrQyAGM — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2023