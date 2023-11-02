Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll among 2023 MLB Silver Slugger finalists

Nov 2, 2023, 11:11 AM

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

With the conclusion of the 2023 season as the Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the Texas Rangers in the World Series, MLB announced the finalists for the Silver Slugger Award on Wednesday.

The award is presented to the best offensive player in each league at each position. Among the finalists are Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll.

Marte, whose 12 hits against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS awarded him the NLCS MVP, batted .276 with 25 home runs in a resurgent year at the plate.

RELATED STORIES

He set a major league record when he recorded his 20th straight postseason game with a hit in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday.

Carroll, who also crushed 25 home runs this season, raked his way to an All-Star appearance and is the likely NL Rookie of the Year in what has been a display of contact, power and speed for the 23-year-old.

Carroll recorded 54 stolen bases this season.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 9.

2023 MLB Silver Slugger award finalists

Arizona Diamondbacks

Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports...

Arizona Sports

Longtime voice of the Diamondbacks Greg Schulte signs off for final time at Chase Field

Greg Schulte, the voice of the D-backs since the team’s 1998 inaugural season, had set to retire at the end of the season.

1 hour ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Zac Gallen ‘came out fighting’ to give Diamondbacks a chance at World Series glory

The Diamondbacks needed their ace to give them a chance in Game 5 of the World Series, and Zac Gallen delivered despite the loss to Texas.

14 hours ago

Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks experience disappointment, gratitude after World Series loss to Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks' season came to a close on Wednesday, as the Texas Rangers captured the World Series at Chase Field.

15 hours ago

1 Nov 2001: Pitcher Byung-Hyun Kim #49 of the Arizona Diamondbacks sits on the mound after giving u...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Diamondbacks suffer another Nov. 1 nightmare in World Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks have now suffered three heartbreaking losses in games that took place on Nov. 1 in the World Series. The latest one was just as brutal.

16 hours ago

Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks off the field after the first inning against the Texas...

Dan Bickley

Bickley: It’s a time for mourning and a time for grief for the Diamondbacks. The good kind.

Yes, there is sadness and anger after a 5-0 loss to the Rangers in Game 5 of the World Series. But there is also gratitude and hope.

17 hours ago

(by Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Emotions run high for Diamondbacks and their fans

Although the Arizona Diamondbacks had a World Series to forget in 2023, fans were treated to one heck of a roller coaster ride.

17 hours ago

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll among 2023 MLB Silver Slugger finalists