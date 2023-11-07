Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen Cy Young finalist, Corbin Carroll ROY finalist

Nov 6, 2023, 5:49 PM

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is doused with Gatorade by Alek Thomas #5 and Corbin Car...

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is doused with Gatorade by Alek Thomas #5 and Corbin Carroll #7 after throwing a complete game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen is a finalist for the National League Cy Young Award while outfielder Corbin Carroll is a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Gallen went 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 1.119 WHIP this season, tossing a career-high 210 innings with 220 strikeouts and 47 walks.

Arizona has had two other Cy Young winners in franchise history. Randy Johnson was awarded four straight from 1999-2002 while Brandon Webb’s 2006 season earned him the hardware.

Gallen is a finalist with Blake Snell from the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants’ Logan Webb.

RELATED STORIES

Carroll, the favorite to take down that award since before the season, is expected to get it after a tremendous first full season. The All-Star starter led the league in triples (10) and hit .285 with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs and stole 54 bases, posting an .868 OPS.

The Diamondbacks are the only MLB team without a Rookie of the Year Award, a drought Carroll surely ends.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman and New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga join Carroll as finalists.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on before Game Two of the World Series agai...

Kellan Olson

Reports: Arizona Diamondbacks extend manager Torey Lovullo following World Series run

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was extended by the team following their run to the World Series, the team announced on Monday.

5 hours ago

Gabriel Moreno #14 and Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after Moreno hit ...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno win Gold Glove Award

Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker won his second straight Gold Glove Award and catcher Gabriel Moreno took his first.

1 day ago

Mark Melancon #34 of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Carson Kelly #18 high five after defeating the Ho...

David Veenstra

Arizona Diamondbacks decline mutual contract option with Mark Melancon

The D-backs declined their mutual contract option with relief pitcher Mark Melancon. The option for the right hander was for $5 million.

1 day ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks have partnered with St. Mary's Food Bank to donate $50,000 to help feed ch...

David Veenstra

Arizona Diamondbacks donate $50,000 to St. Mary’s Food Bank pantry

The D-backs and MLB held a special ceremony in Phoenix supporting the Cesar Chavez Community School with a donation to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

2 days ago

Ivan Melendez, Hillsboro Hops and Arizona Diamondbacks...

Damon Allred

Diamondbacks infielder Ivan Melendez named Fall Star

Ivan Melendez, who split time between A+ and AA ball in the Arizona Diamondbacks' minor league system, was named to the NL Fall Stars roster.

2 days ago

Kevin Ginkel...

Alex Weiner

Mike Hazen: Diamondbacks’ bullpen sets up favorably for 2024

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a bullpen full of controllable players going into next season, including Paul Sewald and Kevin Ginkel.

3 days ago

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen Cy Young finalist, Corbin Carroll ROY finalist