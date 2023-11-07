Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen is a finalist for the National League Cy Young Award while outfielder Corbin Carroll is a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Gallen went 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 1.119 WHIP this season, tossing a career-high 210 innings with 220 strikeouts and 47 walks.

Arizona has had two other Cy Young winners in franchise history. Randy Johnson was awarded four straight from 1999-2002 while Brandon Webb’s 2006 season earned him the hardware.

Gallen is a finalist with Blake Snell from the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants’ Logan Webb.

Carroll, the favorite to take down that award since before the season, is expected to get it after a tremendous first full season. The All-Star starter led the league in triples (10) and hit .285 with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs and stole 54 bases, posting an .868 OPS.

The Diamondbacks are the only MLB team without a Rookie of the Year Award, a drought Carroll surely ends.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman and New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga join Carroll as finalists.

Follow @KellanOlson