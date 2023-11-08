Suns’ Bradley Beal expected to play, Devin Booker out vs. Bulls

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is expected to play and make his season debut in Wednesday’s game in Chicago against the Bulls, per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Beal was initially listed as questionable on the injury report and has yet to play this season due to back spasms. His situation has been one with little to no clarity, inspiring worry amongst the fanbase that this could be a long-term absence. But optimism began to emerge prior to Saturday’s game in Philadelphia against the 76ers when Beal was on the court going through a full workout that sure looked the part of a guy ramping up.

The upgraded listing to questionable indicates if Beal can’t go on Wednesday that he could be in line to return on Friday at home against the Los Angeles Lakers or on Sunday in Phoenix versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Booker played through left big toe soreness in the season opener when he sprained his left ankle, forcing him to miss three games. After he returned on that ankle in Thursday’s loss to San Antonio, Booker injured his right calf, now sidelining him for three more games.

There has been no information via the team on the severity of Booker’s strain or a timeline on his return, like Beal.

The Suns are off to a 3-4 start through the injury problems and have turned to guards Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon in the starting lineup in place of Beal and Booker.

