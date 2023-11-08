TEMPE (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored the only goal in a shootout and the Arizona Coyotes beat Seattle 4-3 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak to the Kraken.

Matias Maccelli, Barrett Hayton and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who have won four of six home games at Mullett Arena this season.

Connor Ingram and the Coyotes get the win in the shootout 👏 pic.twitter.com/XurKErEKCK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2023

Maccelli extended his career-best point streak to nine games with his second goal during the run.

Eeli Tolvanen, Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz had the goals for the Kraken, who have lost four of six overall.

Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram, who made 35 saves, stopped Matty Beniers on a breakaway with 1:06 remaining in regulation, and neither team threatened in overtime.

Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord, who had 25 saves, played at Arizona State when the school used a recreational rink 2 miles from campus before Mullett opened last season.

Joey Daccord starting an NHL game on the ASU campus is pretty much desert hockey personified. pic.twitter.com/UYoM65NYuO — Luke Lapinski (@LukeLapinski) November 8, 2023

The Kraken scored on their first shot on goal 40 seconds into the game, after Tolvanen poked the puck loose along the center boards and Jamie Oleksiak picked it up to start a 2-on-0 break. Tolvanen and Yanni Gourde exchanged tap passes before Tolvanen hit an open side to beat a defenseless Ingram.

Maccelli tied it at 1 when he skated into the slot and beat Daccord with a wrist shot off the left post at 6:07 of the first period.

Keller cleared the puck off the goal line after McCann’s shot midway through the second to keep the score even.

CLAYTON KELLER PULLS IT OFF THE GOAL LINE! 😮 pic.twitter.com/39IXE6uatH — NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2023

Hayton gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead four minutes into the second period when he tipped in Keller’s shot from the right circle for Arizona’s 12th power-play goal of the season. Schultz answered less than a minute later with a wrist shot through traffic to make it 2-all.

Schwartz and Keller scored on power plays a minute apart early in the third. Schwartz hit a post but flipped in his own rebound at 1:16 before Keller scored from the right circle 42 seconds later to make it 3-3.

The Coyotes are at St. Louis on Thursday.

