New York Yankees boss Brian Cashman had already criticized the criticism about how analytically driven his team is, and big-time baseball agent Scott Boras had already unleashed his annual riddles to the reporters at the MLB GM meetings in Scottsdale.

Good thing those issues were aired out, because the platform of the GM meetings will end a bit early.

Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein reports that a suspected virus has led the cancelation of the remaining meetings on Thursday morning. “More than 30” of the 300-plus people in attendance had reportedly become sick with a stomach bug, with more symptoms popping up later Wednesday. The illness was determined to be contagious and not food poisoning, per Apstein.

Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports the cancelation moved agent meetings that were scheduled to follow the league meetings to virtual only.

The meetings were held at the Omni Montelucia Resort in Scottsdale, and resort staff initially was asked by the league to handle food with masks and gloves.

MLB in a memo to teams asked for those who got sick to report any symptoms so they could track the illness. Arizona Diamondbacks team doctors were offered to assist anyone who was ill.

Apstein reported “nearly every team” had someone get sick, while eight members from the MLB office had become ill.

Cashman joked Wednesday he was skipping the buffet after four Yankees staffers had caught the bug.

