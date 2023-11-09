Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

MLB’s GM meetings in Arizona canceled early due to reported widespread illness

Nov 9, 2023, 8:09 AM | Updated: 11:00 am

Torey Lovullo and Mike Hazen, Diamondbacks...

Manager Torey Lovullo (L) and general manager Mike Hazen of the Arizona Diamondbacks meet before Game Three of the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on October 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


New York Yankees boss Brian Cashman had already criticized the criticism about how analytically driven his team is, and big-time baseball agent Scott Boras had already unleashed his annual riddles to the reporters at the MLB GM meetings in Scottsdale.

Good thing those issues were aired out, because the platform of the GM meetings will end a bit early.

Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein reports that a suspected virus has led the cancelation of the remaining meetings on Thursday morning. “More than 30” of the 300-plus people in attendance had reportedly become sick with a stomach bug, with more symptoms popping up later Wednesday. The illness was determined to be contagious and not food poisoning, per Apstein.

RELATED STORIES

Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports the cancelation moved agent meetings that were scheduled to follow the league meetings to virtual only.

The meetings were held at the Omni Montelucia Resort in Scottsdale, and resort staff initially was asked by the league to handle food with masks and gloves.

MLB in a memo to teams asked for those who got sick to report any symptoms so they could track the illness. Arizona Diamondbacks team doctors were offered to assist anyone who was ill.

Apstein reported “nearly every team” had someone get sick, while eight members from the MLB office had become ill.

Cashman joked Wednesday he was skipping the buffet after four Yankees staffers had caught the bug.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Mike Hazen, Torey Lovullo...

Alex Weiner

Old married couple: Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo, Mike Hazen talk extended partnership

The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a contract extension with manager Torey Lovullo, continuing the partnership of Lovullo and GM Mike Hazen.

2 hours ago

Mike Hazen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks looking to be aggressive in competitive starting pitching market this offseason

The Diamondbacks are one of many teams looking closely at the starting pitcher free agent market this offseason.

15 hours ago

Yoshinobu Yamamoto...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks free agent fits: The starting pitching market

A list of free agent starting pitchers, an offseason need for the Arizona Diamondbacks after their run to the World Series.

24 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks leaders value World Series experience for younger players

The Arizona Diamondbacks received notable contributions from players under 25 years old during the postseason.

2 days ago

Torey Lovullo and ice cream...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo gets his ice cream to mourn World Series loss

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo may not be camping and sucking his thumb, but he got his ice cream after a World Series loss.

2 days ago

Mike Hazen, Diamondbacks GM...

Associated Press

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen finishes 3rd in MLB Executive of the Year voting

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen earned third place in the MLB Executive of the Year voting.

2 days ago

MLB’s GM meetings in Arizona canceled early due to reported widespread illness