Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Chet Holmgren says Kevin Durant’s ’54 from treball is odee shooting hang pulls’

Nov 22, 2023, 10:33 AM

Chet Holmgren of the Thunder...

Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives the ball during the first quarter against Denver Nuggets at Paycom Center on October 29, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Please help us. The youths are being respectful but using words we don’t understand.

The youth in this case is 21-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, who saw an X post about Kevin Durant’s absurd statistics through 13 games and had to say something. That something was:

“54 from treball is odee shooting hang pulls.”

To decipher this, let’s go word by word with our best guesses:

  • Treball = three
  • Odee = extreme, very, too much, insane
  • Hang pulls = jumpers

So the loose translation is: 54% from three-point is insane on jumpers.

Durant was not shooting 54% from three before or after the Phoenix Suns’ win on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, but he is shooting 54% overall and 51% from three.

His 31.4-point average if it lasted would be Durant’s second-best scoring season of his 16-year history on the court. He’s coming off his best overall shooting season by percentage last year, when he hit 56% from the field combined while playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Suns.

For what it’s worth, Holmgren isn’t having too bad of a season himself.

After missing all of 2022-23 with a foot injury, the 7-foot-1 big man is averaging 17 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 57% overall and 46% from three on a decent volume of 3.6 attempts per game.

Anyway, if Holmgren’s slang is making you feel old, you’re not alone.

Between fans trying to comprehend the rookie’s post or LeBron James learning he was younger than Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy on Tuesday night, it’s a good reminder time is coming for all of us:

Haboob

LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat looks on during a game against the Phoenix Suns at American Airli...

Haboob Blog

Former Suns guard Archie Goodwin recounts trash talk from teammate that caused LeBron to go off

Former Phoenix Suns guard Archie Goodwin recounted the time then-teammate Dionte Christmas talked trash to LeBron James and it came back to cost the Suns.

5 days ago

Golden State Warriors...

Haboob Blog

Warriors’ Draymond Green ejected for putting Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert in chokehold

Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected to putting Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a sleeper hold on Tuesday.

8 days ago

Josh Dobbs' Creed TikTok post after a Vikings win...

Haboob Blog

Joshua Dobbs summons Creed resurgence after another Vikings win

The Minnesota Vikings' Joshua Dobbs helped a TikToker get noticed by Creed, as the band has seen a resurgence thanks to the Texas Rangers.

9 days ago

Torey Lovullo and ice cream...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo gets his ice cream to mourn World Series loss

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo may not be camping and sucking his thumb, but he got his ice cream after a World Series loss.

15 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - NOVEMBER 13: Former New Mexico Lobos men's basketball coach Gary Colson ...

Associated Press

Gary Colson, promoter of 3-point shot and New Mexico basketball coach, dies

Gary Colson, who successfully lobbied to introduce the 3-point shot to college basketball died Friday. He was 89.

19 days ago

(Fox Sports screenshot)...

Haboob Blog

Man wearing an Iowa t-shirt stars in Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field

A man wearing a bright yellow Iowa t-shirt behind home plate during Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field made quite the splash.

22 days ago

Chet Holmgren says Kevin Durant’s ’54 from treball is odee shooting hang pulls’