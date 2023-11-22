Please help us. The youths are being respectful but using words we don’t understand.

The youth in this case is 21-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, who saw an X post about Kevin Durant’s absurd statistics through 13 games and had to say something. That something was:

“54 from treball is odee shooting hang pulls.”

54 from treball is odee shooting hang pulls — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) November 21, 2023

To decipher this, let’s go word by word with our best guesses:

Treball = three

Odee = extreme, very, too much, insane

Hang pulls = jumpers

So the loose translation is: 54% from three-point is insane on jumpers.

Durant was not shooting 54% from three before or after the Phoenix Suns’ win on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, but he is shooting 54% overall and 51% from three.

His 31.4-point average if it lasted would be Durant’s second-best scoring season of his 16-year history on the court. He’s coming off his best overall shooting season by percentage last year, when he hit 56% from the field combined while playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Suns.

For what it’s worth, Holmgren isn’t having too bad of a season himself.

After missing all of 2022-23 with a foot injury, the 7-foot-1 big man is averaging 17 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 57% overall and 46% from three on a decent volume of 3.6 attempts per game.

Anyway, if Holmgren’s slang is making you feel old, you’re not alone.

Between fans trying to comprehend the rookie’s post or LeBron James learning he was younger than Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy on Tuesday night, it’s a good reminder time is coming for all of us:

LeBron reacts to being older than Jazz HC Will Hardy 😂 (via @SpectrumSN)

pic.twitter.com/U7sNFirVll — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2023

Go ahead and lower me into the grave now https://t.co/cpRO4p6Xpv — Sarah Kezele 🌵 (@SarahKezele) November 22, 2023

Love Chet, but that quote is a bit puzzling. https://t.co/H5xv5xe54i pic.twitter.com/rDFBTB2qYJ — Phil Weinland (@philweinland) November 22, 2023

You know what I don’t even want my brain to work the way it would need to for this to make sense https://t.co/ZSAqTdr8e7 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) November 22, 2023

KD trying to figure out wtf Chet talking about pic.twitter.com/f1yCQYhBCA — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) November 22, 2023

Follow @AZSports