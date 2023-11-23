Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Drew Eubanks exits Warriors game with ankle injury

Nov 22, 2023, 10:43 PM | Updated: 11:42 pm

Drew Eubanks...

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) is fouled by Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns backup big man Drew Eubanks suffered a left ankle injury during the third quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center.

The Suns ruled Eubanks out for the remainder of the contest after his exit came at the 3:02 mark of the period.

Phoenix went small with Kevin Durant, Keita Bates-Diop and Nassir Little in the front court initially but called on Chimezie Metu for the final seconds. Metu blocked Warriors wing Moses Moody’s buzzer-beater attempt.

Eubanks played 16 minutes and produced six points on four shots with six rebounds and three blocks.

Phoenix signed Eubanks last offseason after he spent the previous year-plus on the Portland Trail Blazers with Suns starting center Jusuf Nurkic.

Eubanks has played in every game this season, averaging 18.4 minutes, 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds. He is one of six players 6-foot-10 or taller on the roster, including Durant and two-way player Udoka Azubuike.

Phoenix has two games over the holiday weekend with their final In-Season Tournament group play contest on Friday at the Memphis Grizzlies and a Sunday road game at the New York Knicks.

Did Devin Booker get hurt?

Booker took a knee from Moody in the second half, hit the floor and grimaced, but he told reporters after the game he was fine. Booker still played 31 minutes and nearly produced a triple-double with 25 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

