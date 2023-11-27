Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

‘One for the books:’ Jesse Luketa gets helping hand from family of Cardinals fans

Nov 27, 2023, 2:36 PM | Updated: 3:42 pm

Jesse Luketa runs through drills...

Arizona Cardinals OLB Jesse Luketa runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Sometimes everyone needs a helping hand.

Ahead of the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 12 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams, that someone was outside linebacker Jesse Luketa.

The second-year pro found himself in quite the predicament on Sunday after a flat tire 30 minutes out from State Farm Stadium looked like it would keep Luketa from reaching his destination by the noon deadline for players.

“I was 30 minutes out, so my heart starts beating (and I’m thinking), ‘I’m about to be late,'” Luketa said Monday. “I’m calling who I need to call to let them know this is the situation.”

RELATED STORIES

If you’ve ever been late — or been on a team where someone else was — the consequence is usually a benching if not more (sorry for the unintentional trigger).

But as they say: Right place, right time.

Before all the dread and anxiety of being late set in for the linebacker, a family of Cardinals fans all geared up for the game was gassing up right across from where Luketa was trying (and failing) to air up his tire.

The rest is history.

“I’m like, ‘I have absolutely nothing to lose,'” Luketa said Monday. “I pulled my window down and I just yelled, ‘You guys going to the stadium?’ He looks at me a little crazy and says, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘I’m a player, I got a flat tire. Can you guys help me out?’

“He walks back to his car and talks to his wife … and they got me there on time and had a blast talking to his kids the whole way there. And that’s all she wrote.”

While his pregame routine was thrown off a little bit — he likes to vibe out to music in the car on his way to games — it certainly beat the alternative.

And if anything, it provided Luketa — and the family of Cardinal rescuers — with a memory they won’t soon forget.

“Best fans in America,” Luketa said when asked what this situation says about Cardinals fans. “Speaking for myself, I don’t think this has ever happened to any other professional player across football, basketball, soccer. It’s definitely one for the books.

“This is the type of stuff that only happened to me. I don’t know anyone else who it would happen to. Extremely grateful and forever in indebted to them.”

A happy ending all around

Luketa made sure the fans’ gesture didn’t go unnoticed. At the end of the day, it was the least he could do.

After some searching the linebacker not only was able to track down the family postgame, he is also hooking them up with tickets to Arizona’s next home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

“I was able to take some pictures with the kids postgame and I let them know that I’m going to take care of their tickets for our next home game against San Fran,” Luketa said.

Great work all around (except for Luketa’s car).

It could only be you

While Luketa has never been in the same kind of situation he found himself in on Sunday, he’s no stranger to car problems.

“(My teammates) laughed at me,” Luketa said. “One thing about me, they always know there’s a situation with my car. For it to happen on game day and the outcome to be me to get there with fans, it’s crazy.

“It’s a 2019 car, it takes me from Point A-B, but it didn’t take me to the stadium on Sunday,” the OLB added.

Sounds like it’s time to take a trip the local dealership.

“(I have a) BMW. I might have to go Toyota or Lexus,” Luketa said.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Dante Stills at practice Zaven Collins at practice BJ Ojulari at practice Jonathan Ledbetter at practice Budda Baker at practice Andre Chachere at practice Zaven Collins at practice Krys Barnes at practice Josh Woods at practice Garrett Williams at practice Andre Chachere at practice Roy Lopez at practice Cameron Thomas at practice Roy Lopez at practice Dante Stills at practice

Cardinals Corner

Kyler Murray gets sacked in Week 12...

Tyler Drake

‘Not good enough:’ Kyler Murray, Cardinals flop mightily vs. Rams

Outside of an opening-drive touchdown and a garbage-time score, there wasn't much to write home about for the Arizona Cardinals offense.

20 hours ago

Hollywood Brown makes a catch...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown, Jalen Thompson active vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is officially active for the team's Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

1 day ago

Josh Woods and Krys Barnes chat during practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals confident Josh Woods, Krys Barnes can carry load in White’s absence

While losing Kyzir White is tough, the Cardinals are confident Josh Woods and Krys Barnes can provide a smooth transition defensively.

2 days ago

Michael Wilson catches a pass...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson out vs. Rams with shoulder issue

The Arizona Cardinals will be without wide receiver Michael Wilson when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

3 days ago

Trey McBride lends a helping hand at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale...

Tyler Drake

Turkey time! Trey McBride serves up Thanksgiving meals at Scottsdale Boys & Girls

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride dove headfirst into the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale's 16th annual Thanksgiving meal for teens.

4 days ago

‘One for the books:’ Jesse Luketa gets helping hand from family of Cardinals fans