Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns advance to quarterfinals of NBA In-Season Tournament, to play Lakers

Nov 28, 2023, 8:39 PM | Updated: 11:04 pm

Kevin Durant...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles around a screen set by Jusuf Nurkic #20 on LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the NBA In-Season Tournament game at Footprint Center on November 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns clinched the Western Conference’s wild card spot in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals.

A Minnesota Timberwolves 106-103 win over Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday sealed Phoenix’s spot via the point differential tiebreaker, as the Suns finished group play 3-1 with a plus-34 mark.

The Suns will face the Lakers in Los Angeles in the quarterfinals on either Dec. 4 or 5 for a chance to play in the Las Vegas semifinals. Four teams from each conference move to the knockout stage with three group winners and a wild card.

RELATED STORIES

Los Angeles won Phoenix’s group with a 4-0 record and a plus-74 point differential. The Sacramento Kings would have had to beat the Golden State Warriors by 46 points late Tuesday night to swap with Los Angeles and host the Suns.

The Lakers earned a 122-119 win at Footprint Center over the Suns in group play. Phoenix did not have Devin Booker for that game, although Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal both started. The Suns are 0-2 against the Lakers this season so far with two more matchups outside the tournament scheduled.

The Suns ended group play on Friday with a 110-89 win over the Memphis Grizzlies without Durant or Beal in the lineup. They also defeated the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz in the group.

It would have been difficult to knock Phoenix out of the wild card spot on Tuesday. The Timberwolves would have had to win by 37 and score at least 148 points or win by 38 or more to catch Phoenix.

The Warriors also entered Tuesday with a chance to advance by winning their group or earning the wild card spot via tiebreakers. Minnesota would have had to win a blowout to make Golden State taking the wild card spot a slight possibility.

Quarterfinal and semifinal games fit within the regular season schedules, while the final would be a Game 83 (does not count for regular season record).

Players on the tournament-winning team will secure $500,000, which is a significant bonus for those on minimum contracts.

The Suns still have games against the Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets and Grizzlies before the tournament continues.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns gestures during the fourth quarter of the game against the New...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Kevin Durant questionable, Nassir Little out vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Suns forward Kevin Durant is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game in Toronto against the Raptors due to a right foot contusion.

7 hours ago

Devin Booker of the Suns vs. the Knicks...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker named Western Conference Player of the Week for Suns’ record 8th time

Devin Booker for the eighth time in his Phoenix Suns career was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for team record eighth time.

1 day ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns takes a shot against Jacob Gilyard #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies ...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns own strong odds to advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

NBA In-Season Tournament action ended on Friday with the Phoenix Suns having a great chance to advance to the knockout stage.

2 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns makes a three-point basket with 1.7 seconds left in the fourth ...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker leads shorthanded Suns to 7th straight victory in win vs. Knicks

The Phoenix Suns escaped Madison Square Garden with a 116-113 victory over the Knicks, their seventh consecutive win and best of the season.

2 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts on the court during the first half against the New York ...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker’s game-winner puts Suns past Knicks

It was a tall task for Devin Booker to lead his Phoenix Suns to a win on Sunday night and he did so in style.

2 days ago

Kevin Durant...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Kevin Durant, Grayson Allen both out vs. Knicks

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is out for Sunday's game at the New York Knicks (right foot soreness).

2 days ago

Suns advance to quarterfinals of NBA In-Season Tournament, to play Lakers