NBA In-Season Tournament schedule, bracket: Suns get Lakers in quarters

Nov 29, 2023, 8:55 AM | Updated: 11:59 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns waited out the NBA In-Season Tournament bid Tuesday night — an off-night for them — and advanced as a wild card team to face the No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the elimination round’s quarterfinals. Now, the bracket is filled out, as is the schedule.

That knockout game will take place as the last quarterfinal matchup of a two-day stretch with an 8 p.m. MST tipoff on Tuesday. All of those games will air on TNT.

The winner of that 1-4 Western Conference matchup will advance to the semifinals of the in-season tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7. The winner will face the winner of the No. 2 Sacramento Kings versus the No. 3 New Orleans Pelicans.

Losers of the conference quarterfinals series will square off in standard regular season games on Dec. 8 as the elimination tournament rolls on.

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

All times MST

Quarterfinals

Mon., Dec. 4: Celtics at Pacers (5:30 p.m., TNT)
Mon., Dec. 4: Pelicans at Kings (8 p.m., TNT)

Tue., Dec. 5: Knicks at Bucks (5:30 p.m., TNT)
Tue., Dec. 5: Suns at Lakers (8 p.m., TNT)

Semifinals

Thu., Dec. 7: TBD vs. TBD (3 p.m., ESPN)
Thu., Dec. 7: TBD vs. TBD (7 p.m., TNT)

Championship

Sat., Dec. 9: TBD vs. TBD (6:30 p.m., ABC)

NBA In-Season Tournament bracket

