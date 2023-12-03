Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

NCAA FB

Kevin Durant approves, others don’t of College Football Playoff committee’s selection

Dec 3, 2023, 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:08 pm

Kevin Durant looks on from the sidelines as the Texas Longhorns play the Mississippi Rebels on Sept...

Kevin Durant looks on from the sidelines as the Texas Longhorns play the Mississippi Rebels on September 14, 2013 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Former Texas forward Kevin Durant was ecstatic his Longhorns were selected to play in the College Football Playoff.

But others did not share that same sentiment as the CFP committee’s choice to include Alabama but not Florida State was met with tons of controversy.

It was the first time an unbeaten Power Five conference champion was excluded from the playoff.

“I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback,” Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in mid-November, said on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Florida State Athletic Director Michael Alford released a statement following the final rankings.

RELATED STORIES

“The consequences of giving in to a narrative of the moment are destructive, far reaching, and permanent. Not just for Florida State, but college football as a whole.

“The argument of whether a team is the ‘most deserving OR best’ is a false equivalence. It renders the season up to yesterday irrelevant and significantly damages the legitimacy of the College Football Playoff. The 2023 Florida State Seminoles are the epitome of a total TEAM.

“To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgivable.”

Florida State was No. 4 in the previous CFP rankings and before Sunday, no team ranked outside the top six of the second-to-last CFP rankings had ever moved into the final four, however both Alabama and Texas did on Sunday.

 

Florida State was selected for the CFP once as it competed in the first playoff in 2014, losing to No. 2 Oregon, 59-20, in the semifinals in the Rose Bowl. The SEC champion has always been selected to play in the CFP. Alabama was selected to play in the playoff for the eighth time.

As the No. 3 seed, Texas will play No. 2 Washington in New Orleans in the Sugar Bowl and No. 4 Alabama will play No. 1 Michigan in Pasadena in the Rose Bowl. Both semifinals will be on Jan. 1 and the national championship will be in Houston at NRG Stadium on Jan. 8.

NCAA FB

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl logo on an end zone marker before the Guaranteed Rate Bowl college footbal...

David Veenstra

Guaranteed Rate Bowl to feature Kansas Jayhawks against UNLV Rebels

The Kansas Jayhawks will play the UNLV Rebels in the 34th annual Guaranteed Rate Bowl. It will take place at Chase Field on Dec. 26.

26 minutes ago

Follow @veenstra_david...

David Veenstra

2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl to feature Oregon Ducks against Liberty Flames

The Oregon Ducks will face the Liberty Flames the in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl. It will take place at State Farm Stadium, at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1.

2 hours ago

Alabama head coach Nick Saban takes to the field during warmups before an NCAA college football gam...

Associated Press

College Football Playoff committee selects Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama

The College Football Playoff committee has chosen Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama for the four-team tournament, snubbing undefeated ACC Champion Florida State.

4 hours ago

The Pac-12...

Associated Press

Pac-12 will be represented in the College Football Playoff, but who will be left out?

In the final version of the four-team College Football Playoff, the committee to select the four teams has a lot to consider after a messy Saturday.

6 hours ago

The Florida State Seminoles...

Associated Press

Alabama, Texas, Florida State make final cases for College Football Playoff

One of these three programs will not make the College Football Playoff on Sunday: Alabama, Florida State and Texas.

9 hours ago

Alabama Crimson Tide...

Associated Press

Alabama takes down top-ranked Georgia for SEC title, shaking up CFP

Alabama ended Georgia’s 29-game winning streak in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Saturday.

21 hours ago

Kevin Durant approves, others don’t of College Football Playoff committee’s selection