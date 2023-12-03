Former Texas forward Kevin Durant was ecstatic his Longhorns were selected to play in the College Football Playoff.

But others did not share that same sentiment as the CFP committee’s choice to include Alabama but not Florida State was met with tons of controversy.

It was the first time an unbeaten Power Five conference champion was excluded from the playoff.

Florida State reacting to missing out on the #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/K0SwbkLwZm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2023

“I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback,” Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in mid-November, said on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

Florida State Athletic Director Michael Alford released a statement following the final rankings.

“The consequences of giving in to a narrative of the moment are destructive, far reaching, and permanent. Not just for Florida State, but college football as a whole.

“The argument of whether a team is the ‘most deserving OR best’ is a false equivalence. It renders the season up to yesterday irrelevant and significantly damages the legitimacy of the College Football Playoff. The 2023 Florida State Seminoles are the epitome of a total TEAM.

“To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgivable.”

Florida State is the first Undefeated Power 5 Conference Champion to not get into the College Football Playoff. Despite the ACC having a 6-4 record against the SEC this year. Despite their defense not giving up 30 points in a single game all year. Despite their offense having… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2023

Florida State was No. 4 in the previous CFP rankings and before Sunday, no team ranked outside the top six of the second-to-last CFP rankings had ever moved into the final four, however both Alabama and Texas did on Sunday.

Someone go have to explain to me how Texas jumps from 7 to 3 after beating an Oklahoma St team that was ranked lower than Louisville.. pic.twitter.com/zkJXbyAppp — C.J. Wilson (@CjWilson850) December 3, 2023

Booger McFarland is not happy that Alabama got into the CFP over an undefeated Florida State team. “To me, this is a travesty to the sport…One team has a loss, and that’s Alabama. One doesn’t in Florida State.” pic.twitter.com/3rhBvvpT1D

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2023

Florida State explaining why they didn’t make the CFP pic.twitter.com/cCWrgU6iSS — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 3, 2023

The college football committee to Florida State pic.twitter.com/sVelUtFe4A — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) December 3, 2023

Florida State was selected for the CFP once as it competed in the first playoff in 2014, losing to No. 2 Oregon, 59-20, in the semifinals in the Rose Bowl. The SEC champion has always been selected to play in the CFP. Alabama was selected to play in the playoff for the eighth time.

As the No. 3 seed, Texas will play No. 2 Washington in New Orleans in the Sugar Bowl and No. 4 Alabama will play No. 1 Michigan in Pasadena in the Rose Bowl. Both semifinals will be on Jan. 1 and the national championship will be in Houston at NRG Stadium on Jan. 8.

Follow @veenstra_david