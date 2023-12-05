Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals sign DL Naquan Jones to 53-man roster from practice squad

Dec 5, 2023, 3:45 PM

Naquan Jones...

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers makes a pass in front of Naquan Jones #90 of the Tennessee Titans during a 17-14 win over the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals promoted defensive tackle Naquan Jones to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Cardinals also re-signed wide receiver Dan Chisena to the practice squad.

Jones joined Arizona’s practice squad on Nov. 10 after getting cut by the Tennessee Titans. He has yet to suit up for the Cardinals but played eight games earlier this season.

The 25-year-old participated in 32 games over three seasons with Tennessee and got off to an auspicious start in 2021. He played 328 defensive snaps as a rookie, when he produced 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and two passes defensed.

This year, he had eight tackles in 104 defensive snaps and 22 more on special teams.

He went undrafted out of Michigan State in 2021.

The Cardinals have a banged up defensive line with Leki Fotu, L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins on injured reserve. Jones joins an active unit with Jonathan Ledbetter, Kevin Strong, Roy Lopez and Dante Stills.

Chisena signed to the practice squad on Nov. 22, made the 53-man roster on Saturday and was released on Monday after the Pittsburgh Steelers game.

The 26-year-old played one offensive snap and 12 on special teams in Sunday’s 24-10 win. He is one of three receivers on the practice squad with Daniel Arias and Kaden Davis.

