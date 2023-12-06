The Cleveland Guardians won the second ever MLB Draft lottery at the winter meetings on Tuesday, as the first round is set.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will pick 29th after reaching the World Series and 31st, a Prospect Promotion Incentive from Corbin Carroll winning National League Rookie of the Year.

Arizona also has the No. 35 overall pick from the Competitive Balance Round A, so it owns three picks in the first 35.

The Cincinnati Reds grabbed the No. 2 pick after narrowly missing the postseason behind Arizona at 82-80. The Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox round out the top five.

The Guardians had a 2% chance to winning the lottery, while the Reds had 0.9% odds, yet the two clubs came out on top. The Athletics, Rockies and Kansas City Royals shared the greatest odds for the No. 1 pick, and the Royals dropped to No. 6.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the lottery in their March 2022 labor contract, an innovation to discourage struggling teams from deliberately trying for a top draft pick by getting rid of veterans.

The 18 teams that failed to make the playoffs entered the weighted lottery.

The New York Mets, Yankees and San Diego Padres dropped 10 slots in the draft for exceeding the threshold for the second luxury tax surcharge and they were not winners of a top-six pick in the lottery. The Mets are to pick 19th, the Padres 25th and the Yankees 26th.

Looking at Arizona’s fellow NL West rivals, the San Francisco Giants will pick 13th, while the Dodgers have the No. 23 pick after losing the the D-backs in the NLDS.

The order for postseason teams is sorted by where they each finished, so while the D-backs had 84 wins, they dropped to the end of the round for very good reasons.

The Diamondbacks used their recent first picks on Tommy Troy (2023), Druw Jones (2022), Jordan Lawlar (2021), Bryce Jarvis (2020) and Carroll (2019).

The Rule 5 Draft is on Wednesday at noon, and the D-backs own the No. 19 pick.

MLB Draft order

1. Guardians

2. Reds

3. Rockies

4. Athletics

5. White Sox

6. Royals

7. Cardinals

8. Angels

9. Pirates

10. Nationals

11. Tigers

12. Red Sox

13. Giants

14. Cubs

15. Mariners

16. Marlins

17. Brewers

18. Rays

19. Mets

20. Blue Jays

21. Twins

22. Orioles

23. Dodgers

24. Braves

25. Padres

26. Yankees

27. Phillies

28. Astros

29. D-backs

30. Rangers

31. D-backs (PPI)

32. Orioles (PPI)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @alexjweiner