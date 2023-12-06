The WM Phoenix Open earned its first round of commitments to play in the 2024 event from Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark on Tuesday.

Scheffler, the top-ranked player in the world, has won the last two tournaments at TPC Scottsdale.

“We are excited to see a few of the world’s best players as early additions to our 2024 field …” said 2024 tournament chairman George Thimsen. “The WM Phoenix Open always showcases a great field, and we expect nothing different this year as we get closer to the 89th edition of ‘The People’s Open.’”

With a third straight victory in February, Scheffler would join Arnold Palmer (1961-63) as the only players to pile up three consecutive victories at the event.

Clark, won his first major championship at the US Open earlier this year, and is ranked No. 10 in the world. He is third in the FedEx Cup standings and last year at the WM Phoenix Open finished tied for 10th.

Thomas is ranked 26th and finished fourth at TPC Scottsdale last year.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open, the 89th edition of the tournament, returns on Feb. 5-11.

