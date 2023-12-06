Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GOLF

2024 WM Phoenix Open gets commits from Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas

Dec 6, 2023, 8:55 AM

Golfer Scottie Scheffler committed to the WM Phoenix Open for 2024...

Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, right, poses with the trophy as Tiger Woods smiles in the background, after winning the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The WM Phoenix Open earned its first round of commitments to play in the 2024 event from Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark on Tuesday.

Scheffler, the top-ranked player in the world, has won the last two tournaments at TPC Scottsdale.

“We are excited to see a few of the world’s best players as early additions to our 2024 field …” said 2024 tournament chairman George Thimsen. “The WM Phoenix Open always showcases a great field, and we expect nothing different this year as we get closer to the 89th edition of ‘The People’s Open.’”

RELATED STORIES

With a third straight victory in February, Scheffler would join Arnold Palmer (1961-63) as the only players to pile up three consecutive victories at the event.

Clark, won his first major championship at the US Open earlier this year, and is ranked No. 10 in the world. He is third in the FedEx Cup standings and last year at the WM Phoenix Open finished tied for 10th.

Thomas is ranked 26th and finished fourth at TPC Scottsdale last year.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open, the 89th edition of the tournament, returns on Feb. 5-11.

Golf

Phoenix Country Club...

Arizona Sports

62nd annual Goldwater Cup returns to Phoenix Country Club this weekend

The Goldwater Cup pits 12 players from the Arizona Golf Association against 12 players from the Southwest Section of the PGA.

2 months ago

Associated Press

ASU alumnus Phil Mickelson takes to social media, admits he’s addicted to gambling

Phil Mickelson won't be betting on football this year, saying in a lengthy social media post Monday that he crossed the line into addiction.

3 months ago

WM Phoenix Open Twitter Photo...

Character Counts

Phoenix Open raises more than $14.5 million for Arizona charities

The hosts of the Phoenix Open, the Thunderbirds, announced they raised a record $14,533,000 for Arizona charities in 2023.

3 months ago

Associated Press

Steph Curry makes hole-in-1, leads field at American Century celebrity golf tourney

Steph Curry made a hole-in-one Saturday, draining his tee shot on the 152-yard par 3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe.

5 months ago

Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after his winning putt on the 18th green during the final...

Associated Press

Wyndham Clark wins first ever major championship at the US Open

Wyndham Clark held off Rory McIlroy with one clutch shot after another to win his first major and become a U.S. Open champion.

6 months ago

A practice round prior to the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June ...

Dan Bickley

Anger, confusion surrounds 2023 U.S. Open after PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal

The PGA Tour insisted they would prevail in this sacred battle only to capitulate in stunning fashion, surrendering to a pit of oil money.

6 months ago

2024 WM Phoenix Open gets commits from Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas